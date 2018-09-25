Woman, 87, dies in car crash near Aberdeen

An 87-year-old woman died Monday in a car crash near Aberdeen, Grays Harbor County, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The woman was Patricia A. Eaton of Montesano.
About 3 p.m. Monday, Eaton was on Aberdeen Lake Road, making a left turn onto eastbound US 12.
The state patrol says the woman failed to yield to oncoming traffic and crashed into a 57-year-old Humptulips man in a Ford F250 pickup. She was driving a Subaru Outback. Eaton died at the scene.
The 57-year-old man was treated at the scene and released.
