Restaurant inspections for Sept. 26

Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County inspection reports, which are available at each food establishment, at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office and their website at co.thurston.wa.us/health/ehfood. For questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.
Reading inspection scores:
▪ Attention should be given to the type of violation (red versus blue) and whether the restaurant has a history of red violations or repeat violations.
▪ Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately if feasible or according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: not keeping food at the right temperature.
▪ Blue violations relate to the overall cleanliness and condition of operation and must be corrected according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: a worn floor that needs replacing.
Arby’s #5801
532 Sleater Kinney Road SE
Sept. 21: 0 red; 5 blue
Comments: Contact sanitizer, 300 ppm quat. Mold growth in bin of ice machine. Clean and sanitize this unit regularly. Fully empty, clean and sanitize at least monthly. Note: Indirect drain line for ice bin was corrected.
El Sarape
5409 Capitol Blvd. S
Sept. 21: 10 red; 7 blue
Comments: Dish machine sanitizer, 50 ppm chlorine. Hand wash sink across from dish machine is disabled. Paper towel dispenser only works intermittently. Hand wash sink near cook line does not have soap, is missing one control valve handle and towel dispenser does not work. Corrective action: Make both of these functional now. Water supply plumbing to back hand wash sink leaks. Tile flooring, top wall paneling in and around dish wash area and equipment storage under disrepair. Corrective action:. Complete the repair in four weeks. Paper towel dispenser in men’s restroom does not work. Corrective action: Get it working in two days. Provide supply of towels in restroom.
Jim Bob’s Chuck Wagon
4011 Pacific Ave. SE
Sept. 21: 25 red; 0 blue
Comments: Contact sanitizer, 300 ppm quat. Pieces of corned beef cooling in covered pan in walk-in at 45 F. Must cool foods uncovered. Solid foods must also be laid out, not contacting other pieces. Shredded meats must be arranged at 2-inch depth or thickness.
AFC Sushi @ Safeway #1464
3215 Harrison Ave. NW
Sept. 21: 10 red; 0 blue
Comments: Spray sanitizer, 300 ppm quat. Rolls in display cooler 47-53 F. Ambient temp in unit 39 F. Potentially hazardous foods must be held at 41 F and below. Corrected: Rolls made one to two hours ago, moved to walk-in to chill. Ensure all rolls are chilled after prep to 41 F BEFORE going into display cooler. Excellent hand washing and record keeping for pH and cooling logs.
AFC Sushi @ Fred Meyer #186
700 Sleater Kinney Road SE
Sept. 20: 0 red; 5 blue
Comments: Contact sanitizer, 300 ppm quat. Raw tuna thawing in cold running water with packaging intact. This raw fish product must be thawed with packaging opened to prevent bacterial growth during thawing. Corrected.
AFC Sushi @ Safeway #543
4700 Yelm Highway SE
Sept. 20: 10 red; 0 blue
Comments: Products in open display case. Container of cooked crab in-use at 52 F. This must be kept cold at 41 F or less. Do not keep out of refrigeration that allows food temperature to get above 41 F. Take out enough to prepare and use and return supply to refrigerator.
Dollar Tree #7002
5203 Capitol Blvd. S
Sept. 20: 0 red; 5 blue
Comments: Food in boxes stored on floor in walk-in. All food must be stored at least 6 inches off floor. Correction: Move items immediately after deliver. Discussed canned food checks and damaged can disposal policy with PIC. Ensure pest control records are available for inspector at next inspection.
AFC Sushi @ Fred Meyer #659
555 Trosper Road SW
Sept. 18: 0 red; 5 blue
Comments: Sani-bucket, 200 ppm quat. Cabbage and avocados stored directly under hand wash sink. Foods must be stored in a way that prevents contamination. Corrected: Foods moved. Note: While rolling sushi, PHFs can only be out at room temperature for two hours at a time. Portion and use accordingly. Observed calibration and use of pH meter, all logs up to date.
Subway
2430 93rd Ave. SW
Sept. 18: 15 red; 5 blue
Comments: DW sanitizer, 200 ppm quat. Sanitizer solution for front line had no content of sanitizing chemical. Must be maintained at 200-300 ppm quat. The back hand wash sink and paper towel dispenser was blocked from use by large garbage barrel and cardboard boxes stored for recycling. Keep hand wash facilities clear and accessible at all times. Provide ambient thermometer in under counter fridge at line.
Cinco de Mayo
7205A Martin Way E
Sept. 18: 35 red; 5 blue
Comments: Improper cooling of potentially hazardous food. Corn, whole ear and canned, cooked then improperly cooled. Ears wrapped, two cans (Lg) placed into five-gallon container covered and placed in one-door reach-in. Correction: If approved/permitted for cooling, cool by approved method only. Operator in non-compliance with risk permit. Medium permit does not allow cooling (a high risk process), operator cooling. Correction: Cease cooling or apply for risk change to high for cooling. Chlorine test strips unavailable. Correction: Provide.
Capital Place Retirement
700 Black Lake Blvd. SW
Sept. 18: 15 red; 0 blue
Comments: Ham and cheese casserole, steam table, 181 F. Sani-bucket at 200 ppm quat. Three food worker cards missing. All employees must obtain valid cards within two weeks of hire. Correction: Obtain within two weeks of inspection. This is a REPEAT violation, third time. Hard boiled eggs and yogurt parfaits in downstairs merchandiser cooler at 46 F and 43 F. All potentially hazardous foods must be held at 41 F and below. Correction: Foods voluntarily discarded. Adjust or repair unit as necessary. (Unit is commercial grade.) NOTE: Only one hand wash sink in kitchen. Replacement of hot holding equipment expected in 2019, consider additional hand wash sink in service area. Please submit equipment list/plans prior to any replacement.
Subway
805 College St. SE
Sept. 13: 0 red; 2 blue
Comments: Contact sanitizer, 200-300 ppm quat. Repair or replace damaged FRP panel at curb sink. Complete in six weeks.
Albertsons #3417
3520 Pacific Ave. SE
Sept. 13: 0 red; 5 blue
Comments: Quat sanitizer solution in spray bottle was not at adequate strength, 100 ppm. Must be 200-300 ppm. Replace this solution at a frequency that it remains at effective strength.
No violations found
▪ Burger King #7938 (4830 Yelm Highway SE)
▪ Meconi’s Italian Subs (111 Tumwater Blvd. SE)
▪ Rainier High School Concession (308 Second Ave. SE)
▪ Vision Fitness and Health (111 Tumwater Blvd. SE)
▪ Washington Street Market (221 Washington St. NE)
