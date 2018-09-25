Power knocked out to Thurston County courthouse complex in west Olympia

Update: Power was restored to the Thurston County courthouse complex about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The Thurston County courthouse complex in west Olympia on Lakeridge Drive is without power due to an outage in the area, a spokeswoman for the county said.
Meghan Porter said the complex lost power about 1 p.m. Tuesday. It’s expected to be restored in about three hours, she said. Porter, citing information from Puget Sound Energy, said a transformer had failed in the area.
The Puget Sound Energy outage map shows that about 1,000 customers are affected.
Some county employees have been sent home, but not all, Porter said.
The county commissioners are holding their regularly scheduled board meeting (which started at 2 p.m. Tuesday) and are also set to meet at 5:30 p.m. to have a public hearing on a Thurston Conservation District rate schedule.
It is business as usual at Thurston County Superior Court, but district court is on a modified schedule.
She said that if someone needs to appear at district court today (Tuesday), they should plan on attending.
Other county offices, such as the Auditor’s Office and Assessor’s Office, are closed, she said.
