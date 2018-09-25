Thurston County corrections deputy is accused of sexual misconduct

A Thurston County corrections deputy was booked into jail Tuesday afternoon on suspicion of sexual misconduct with a female inmate, the Sheriff’s Office announced.
The corrections deputy, a woman, has worked at the jail for 11 years. She is set to appear in Thurston County Superior Court Wednesday afternoon.
The Olympian is not naming the woman until she has appeared in court.
On Sept. 12, the female inmate disclosed “sexual misconduct” with the deputy that occurred in August.
The deputy was immediately placed on administrative leave and an investigation was launched. Probable cause was established and the deputy was arrested on suspicion of custodial sexual misconduct, a felony.
During the deputy’s 11-year tenure, there have been no other similar allegations, the sheriff’s office said.
Comments