2 people, including Olympia police officer, were injured in car crash Monday

Two people, including an Olympia police officer, suffered minor injuries after they were involved in a car crash Monday morning in west Olympia, according to Olympia police.
About 11 a.m. Monday, the female officer rear-ended a passenger vehicle that had stopped for pedestrians. The pedestrians were crossing the street at a crosswalk in the 2000 block of Harrison Avenue Northwest.
The pedestrians were not hurt, Lt. Sam Costello said Wednesday, but the driver of the passenger vehicle and the officer were injured and taken to an area hospital. Harrison Avenue was closed for about an hour, Costello said.
The police department follows an internal process when officers are involved in situations like these, he said. Her actions will be evaluated and she could be subject to future discipline or re-training, Costello said.
