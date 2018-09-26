State office building evacuated after bomb threat

The Washington State Patrol evacuated the state Highway Licenses Building for a bomb threat against the Attorney General’s Office on Wednesday afternoon.
Troopers have asked people to avoid the area surrounding the building, 1125 Washington Street Southeast, as of about 2:30 p.m.
A call was made Wednesday saying that an explosive device was placed in the building, State Patrol spokeswoman Natashia Kerr said. Olympia police and the State Patrol were dispatched to the building and ordered it to be evacuated.
The State Patrol bomb squad arrived about 3:30 p.m.
Troopers are set to begin a “methodical” floor-by-floor search of the building in search of explosives, State Patrol spokesman Darren Wright said.
“It’s going to be a while before we’re able to reoccupy that building,” Wright said.
No explosives or other evidence have been found, he added.
Troopers are investigating the source of the bomb threat, Wright said, an unidentified caller who hung up when a receptionist asked for further information.
Scores of state workers and visitors to the building were milling about the Capitol Campus as troopers began to investigate.
The threat was made to the Attorney General’s Office, said Gigi Zenk, a Department of Licensing spokeswoman. The two agencies share the Highway Licensing Building.
People who work in the building have been sent home for the day, Zenk said..
Two stair towers in the Plaza Garage were evacuated about 3:20 p.m., and the Washington Street exit from the parking area was closed.
No other buildings were evacuated.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
