Man who was struck and killed in hit-and-run crash identified

Richard E. Graham, 45, was the man who was struck and killed by a vehicle Monday night in Lewis County, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Information about the vehicle that hit him and its motorist is still unknown.
Graham died after he was hit by the vehicle on eastbound US 12 at Gershick Road, six miles west of Mossyrock, about 8:30 p.m. Monday.
Graham was in the lane of travel, according to the state patrol. After he was hit, the vehicle left the scene. It is thought to have right, front end damage.
Comments