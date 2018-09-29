Nisqually Watershed Festival draws colorful animals and painted fish.

Several Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee walk out after Republicans vote to approve a motion to send Judge Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court to the U.S. Senate for debate.
CHI Franciscan Health and GE Healthcare will implement a NASA-style command center that ties together all elements of a patient’s hospital stay. CHI Franciscan will be the first hospital system in Washington state to use the technology.
Security footage shows three people who broke into a DSHS building in Tacoma Sunday morning and took several computers, two state cars and expensive construction equipment. Tacoma police are seeking help identifying the suspects.
Newly shot video shows the site of an Alaska Airlines passenger plane crash on Ketron Island is nearly cleaned up but charred trees surround a scarred landscape. The plane crashed Aug. 10 after a man stole it from Seattle-Tacoma Airport.
Tacoma City Council has received an affordable housing action strategy. The $70 million plan would create, preserve more than 8,000 units and offer supporting services to 2,200 households over 10 years.
Sgt. Darren Wright of the Washington State Patrol offers an update on a bomb threat against the Attorney General's office that forced the evacuation of the state Highway Licenses Building on Wednesday afternoon.