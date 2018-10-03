Restaurant inspections for Oct. 3

Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County inspection reports, which are available at each food establishment, at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office and their website at co.thurston.wa.us/health/ehfood. For questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.
Reading inspection scores:
▪ Attention should be given to the type of violation (red versus blue) and whether the restaurant has a history of red violations or repeat violations.
▪ Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately if feasible or according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: not keeping food at the right temperature.
▪ Blue violations relate to the overall cleanliness and condition of operation and must be corrected according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: a worn floor that needs replacing.
Pho 102
211 Trosper St. SW
Sept. 25: 30 red; 3 blue
Comments: DW machine and contact sanitizer, 50 ppm chlorine. Cooked rice being cooled in two-gallon containers at about half full, 4 inches deep. Must cool at 2-inch depth. Cooked noodles being cooled at 2-inch depth but covered with lid. Cool these foods at 2 inches and UNCOVERED. Various foods in top of right side two-door prep and below at 44-45 F. Foods must be cold at 41 F or less. Adjust temperature setting. Need improved cleaning of equipment surfaces.
Teriyaki Japan
Capital Mall
Sept. 21: 50 red; 13 blue
Comments: Wiping cloth sanitizer at 50 ppm chlorine. Egg rolls in steam table at 127-131 F. Potentially hazardous foods must be held at 135 F and above. Corrected: Egg rolls voluntarily discarded. New batch cooked, temped at 198 F. Keep egg rolls covered or turn up steam table to maintain temperatures. REPEAT: Cabbage mix in hopper at 57 F. Potentially hazardous foods must be held at 41 F and below or 135 F and above. Any food time as a public health control must have a written procedure. Corrected: Discarded time written for cabbage, demonstrated time as a control documentation to PIC. Provide written procedure at re-inspection. REPEAT: Cooked frozen carrot and pea mixture observed thawing on counter top. Frozen foods must be thawed using an approved method (i.e. submerged under running water or under refrigeration). Corrected: Food moved to walk-in. Chlorine test strips not available (quat strips present but quat sanitizer not used in facility). Sanitizer test strips must be available and used. Correction: Obtain and use. Ice machine observed with built-up mold on inside. Food contact surfaces must be cleaned and maintained. Correction: Increase cleaning frequency. Note: If cooling with ice, logs must be kept. Demonstrated log keeping to PIC. Must be available for inspection at re-inspection. RE-INSPECTION REQUIRED. Will return in 10 business days for re-inspection, at which time ALL violations listed above must be corrected.
El Sarape II
955 Black Lake Blvd. SW
Sept. 18: 30 red; 7 blue
Comments: Salsa on ice on counter top, 53 F, pH 3.5. Ware wash at 50 ppm chlorine. REPEAT: Three expired food worker cards, one missing. All employees must obtain valid cards within two weeks of hire. Correction: Obtain valid cards within two weeks. Soap missing/empty at cook line hand wash sink. Paper towels missing at bar hand wash sink. All hand wash sinks must be stocked with soap, hot water and paper towels. Corrected: Paper towels and soap re-stocked. CDI. Raw chicken stored over ready-to-eat vegetables in prep line. One-door prep cooler. Raw chorizo over ready-to-eat foods in one-door upright reach-in. Raw ground beef stored over raw pork in walk-in. Raw animal proteins must be stored in a way that prevents cross contamination. Corrected: Raw products re-arranged, below and away from ready-to-eat foods. CDI. Lunch buffet set up 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. without prior approval or notification. Tortilla station set up in kitchen without prior approval or notification. Changes to current equipment or addition of new or new procedures (lunch buffet) require prior approval. Correction: Received questions regarding buffet and tortilla station on Aug. 8, 2017, but did not receive requested information for approval (floor plan for buffet location, foods hot/cold held, how food is protected). Buffet line holding adequate temperature, has functional sneeze guard(s) and all food is discarded after 3 p.m. per PIC. Please provide equipment specs, foods provided and discard policy within one month. Many wiping cloths stored on counter tops, sanitizer in multiple buckets at 200 + ppm chlorine. Wiping cloths must be stored in sanitizer when not in use, chlorine sanitizer must be held at 50-100 ppm. Corrected: Wiping cloths moved, buckets diluted and tested at 100 ppm. CDI. Hand wash signs missing from bathrooms and bar hand wash sink. All hand wash sinks must have proper signage. Correction: Hand wash signs provided. CDI. Note: Avocados used in bar must be rinsed prior to use, cut with gloved hands before stocking in bar. Note: Final cook temperature on chicken at 166 F. Monitor cook temperatures to ensure all dishes reach adequate cooking temperature.
