This freeway overpass that trucks kept crashing into is almost fixed

Repairs to the Chamber Way overpass in Chehalis, which was damaged by a truck hauling an oversize load more than two years ago, are almost complete, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The new bridge is done, but now crews have to grade and pave to tie in the new bridge with the final roadway alignment, according to a news release. That work begins Oct. 15.
Here’s what to expect:
▪ Chamber Way will close between the I-5 ramps from 7 p.m. Oct. 15 to 7 a.m. Oct. 18.
▪ The northbound I-5 off-ramp to Chamber Way will close from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Oct. 15-16 for paving.
▪ The northbound I-5 off-ramp to Chamber Way will close from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Oct. 17-18 for paving.
A semitrailer hauling a pair of excavators southbound on I-5 hit the overpass in July 2016, causing significant structural damage, The Olympian reported.
The overpass also was previously hit by a truck that caused no structural damage.
