Wanna test drive an electric car? You can do that on Saturday

Puget Sound Energy is hosting an electric car ride-and-drive event this Saturday at Capital Mall in west Olympia.
The event is free and will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the mall parking lot, between the movie theaters and the outdoor store, REI.
Many of today’s most popular electric and plug-in hybird cars will be available for test drives, according to a news release.
The test drives are on a first-come, first-served basis. Drivers must be 21 or older and show a current driver’s license and insurance card.
