Puget Sound Energy is hosting an electric car ride-and-drive event this Saturday at Capital Mall in west Olympia.
Puget Sound Energy is hosting an electric car ride-and-drive event this Saturday at Capital Mall in west Olympia. Staff file, 2013 Lee Giles III
Puget Sound Energy is hosting an electric car ride-and-drive event this Saturday at Capital Mall in west Olympia. Staff file, 2013 Lee Giles III

Local

Wanna test drive an electric car? You can do that on Saturday

By Rolf Boone

rboone@theolympian.com

October 02, 2018 11:29 AM

Puget Sound Energy is hosting an electric car ride-and-drive event this Saturday at Capital Mall in west Olympia.

The event is free and will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the mall parking lot, between the movie theaters and the outdoor store, REI.

Many of today’s most popular electric and plug-in hybird cars will be available for test drives, according to a news release.

The test drives are on a first-come, first-served basis. Drivers must be 21 or older and show a current driver’s license and insurance card.

  Comments  