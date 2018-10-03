Three state Department of Health buildings in Tumwater were evacuated about 3 p.m. Wednesday after a bomb threat, a Thurston County dispatcher said.
Three state Department of Health buildings in Tumwater were evacuated about 3 p.m. Wednesday after a bomb threat, a Thurston County dispatcher said. Washington state Medical Commission Courtesy
Three state Department of Health buildings in Tumwater were evacuated about 3 p.m. Wednesday after a bomb threat, a Thurston County dispatcher said. Washington state Medical Commission Courtesy

Local

Department of Health buildings in Tumwater evacuated because of bomb threat

By Rolf Boone

rboone@theolympian.com

October 03, 2018 04:35 PM

Three state Department of Health buildings in Tumwater have been evacuated because of a bomb threat, a Thurston County dispatcher said.

The threat at about 3 p.m. Wednesday apparently targeted the state Medical Commission, which is housed in that complex of buildings.

The Washington State Patrol, Tumwater police and Tumwater fire have responded to the scene, the dispatcher said.

This is the second evacuation in as many weeks. The State Patrol evacuated the state Highways Licenses Building for a bomb threat against the Attorney General’s Office on Sept. 26.

Check back for updates to this story.

  Comments  