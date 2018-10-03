Department of Health buildings in Tumwater evacuated because of bomb threat

Three state Department of Health buildings in Tumwater have been evacuated because of a bomb threat, a Thurston County dispatcher said.
The threat at about 3 p.m. Wednesday apparently targeted the state Medical Commission, which is housed in that complex of buildings.
The Washington State Patrol, Tumwater police and Tumwater fire have responded to the scene, the dispatcher said.
This is the second evacuation in as many weeks. The State Patrol evacuated the state Highways Licenses Building for a bomb threat against the Attorney General’s Office on Sept. 26.
