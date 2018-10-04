Northbound I-5 in Thurston County was backed up Thursday morning after ‘series of unfortunate events’

Thursday morning’s northbound Interstate 5 commute out of Thurston County got off to a rough start after a series of traffic-related events backed up commuters from south Pierce County well into Lacey.
Trooper Johnna Batiste said the “series of unfortunate events” between Exits 116 and 119 began about 6 a.m. Thursday.
It began with a disabled vehicle and was followed by a two-car collision, two more two-car crashes and a medical emergency aboard a state Department of Corrections bus.
That all happened between 6 a.m. and 6:45 a.m. Thursday, she said.
The traffic backup extended from DuPont’s Center Drive to Sleater-Kinney Road in Lacey, according to the state Department of Transportation.
