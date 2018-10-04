Toxic algae bloom at Lake Lawrence prompts officials to tell residents to stay away

Lake Lawrence has a toxic algae bloom, according to a Thurston County news release, and the Thurston County Public Health and Social Services Department has issued a health advisory for the lake.
Lake Lawrence sits southeast of the town of Rainier.
People are advised not to swim, fish or use the lake for other recreational purposes. Public Health also recommends that residents keep their pets from swimming in the lake or drinking its water.
Public fishing access is currently closed, and warning signs have been posted at the boat launch.
The advisory is set to remain in effect until samples from the lake are in the safe level range for two consecutive weeks.
Recent samples showed that the bloom is producing high levels of microcystin, which is a liver toxin that builds up over time. High intake of this toxin can cause sickness, or even death, according to the county.
The toxin levels were 215 micrograms per liter. The state Department of Health sets the safe recreation level at 6 micrograms per liter.
For more information about blue-green algae, visit the County’s Blue-Green Algae Advisories website.
