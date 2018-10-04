Woman, 29, booked for vehicular assault after crash near Yelm

A 29-year-old Puyallup woman was arrested on suspicion of vehicular assault and felony hit-and-run after she allegedly crashed into two cars near Yelm late Wednesday, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The woman was checked out at Capital Medical Center in west Olympia before she was booked into the Thurston County Jail. Two Yelm men were involved in the crash. A 70-year-old man was uninjured, but a 53-year-old man was hurt and taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital.
About 5 p.m. Wednesday, the woman was northbound on Vail Road, approaching state Route 507. She allegedly hit a car in the left turn lane on southbound SR 507, then continued driving and hit a second car on the same highway.
Drugs or alcohol were thought to be factors in the crash, according to the state patrol.
