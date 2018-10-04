Have you seen this car? Deputies say it was stolen after a man was hit with a baseball bat

A dispute between two men in south Thurston County Thursday morning, resulted in a stolen car, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.
The vehicle is described as a blue Hyundai Tiburon with the license plate number BCH-8219, Sgt. Jeff Dehan said.
About 9 a.m. Thursday, two men, both of whom are tenants in an RV park, got into an argument, Dehan said.
He wasn’t clear on the nature of the argument, but one of the men eventually hit the other man with a baseball bat. The suspect then drove off with the victim’s car, he said.
The suspect is thought to be a man in his 30s, Dehan said.
