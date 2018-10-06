Get ready for 2018 bazaar season in South Sound

Here is The Olympian’s annual listing of fall and holiday nonprofit bazaars. Happy shopping!
OCTOBER
A Sale For All Seasons: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 12, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 13, The Lord Mansion Coach House, 211 21st Ave. SW, Olympia. Handcrafted items for all occasions. Jewelry, fall and Christmas decor, quilted items, hand painted gifts, paper crafts, watercolor paintings, appliqued textile, floral decor, crocheted scarves and hats, collages, baby blankets, pumpkins, yard art and more. Free admission. Bring a can of food for the Food Bank. Information: jdabwake@aol.com, 360-491-0176
14th Annual Mason Benson Craft Bazaar: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 13, Mason Benson Community Center, 5971 E. Mason Lake Drive West, Grapeview. Handcrafted goods including soaps, lotions, hair accessories, knit and sewn items, jewelry, clothing, wood toys, décor items, purses and tote bags. Also homemade fudge, candy, confections, jams, jellies, preserves and honey. Hot lunches for $5 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Information: www.mbcwa.com
Donnie J. O'Neill Guild Salad Bar Luncheon & Bazaar: 11 am-2 pm Oct. 19, St. Edward Catholic Church, 601 W. C St., Shelton. Enjoy 20+ different salads and goodies for $10 and then shop. Handmade items (herbal remedies, knitted items, bibs, blankets, baked goods, etc.) and commercial vendors (gift baskets, leather goods, jewelry and more) will be available. All proceeds benefit Mary Bridge Children's Hospital. Information: 360-426-4363
Emanuel's Fall into the Holidays Bazaar: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 20, Emanuel Lutheran Church, 206 Third St. SE, Yelm. Crafters, artisans and direct sales. Soup lunch available. Information: katpeterson55@gmail.com
Relay for Life Fall Into Winter Bazaar: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 20, Brighton Park Grange, 815 73rd Ave. SW, Tumwater. Fall and winter craft fair featuring a variety of homemade and commercial vendors. Bake sale items available. Proceeds benefit American Cancer Society. Information: 360-791-9025
Annual Holiday Bazaar: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 26, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 27, Mt. Olive Lutheran Church, 206 E. Wyandotte Ave., Shelton. Gifts and crafts, baked goods, lunch. Information: jdmcmann@msn.com or 360-789-8383
Carlyon Beach Annual Craft and Bake Sale: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 27, Carlyon Beach Clubhouse, 2719 Island Drive NW, Olympia. Local art and craft items including bird houses, jewelry, purses and bags, handmade soaps, wood craft, handmade lanterns, photography, Christmas décor and ornaments, knitted hats and scarves and more. Proceeds from bake sale benefit the community. Information: dragonfly@jonav.net
Cross Creek Alpaca Rescue Christmas Bazaar: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 27, Big Blue Barn Education Center at the farm, 4225 Old Military Road SE, Tenino. Homemade soaps, jams and pickles, jewelry, wood crafts and Alpaca yarns, socks, hats, scarves, rugs and more. Meet the alpacas and help support out alpaca rescue. Information: jackie@alpacarescue.org
31st Annual Lake Limerick Bazaar: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 27, Lake Limerick Inn, 790 E. St. Andrews Drive, Shelton. 33 booths of handcrafted gift and decorations including mosaics, stained glass, artwork, woodcrafts, birdhouses, jewelry, quilts, sewn and knitted hats and scarves, baby items, Seahawks items, notecards, wooden signs, fudge. Raffling off a basket of goodies worth $100 and a handmade holiday quilty. Information: j.lydum@comcast.net or 360-426-0439
NOVEMBER
Mountain Greens Mobile Home Park Annual Bazaar & Bake Sale: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 2-3, Mountain Greens Mobile Home Park, 5280 55th Ave SE. Handmade jewelry, yard art, crafts and baked goods. Information: kclixby@comcast.net
Friendly Village Holiday Bazaar: Nov. 2 and 3, Friendly Village Park, 1111 Archwood Drive SW, Olympia. Homemade crafts and food items. Items range from wood carvings, fishing jigs to candles, jewelry, hair items, Christmas decorations and ornaments, handbags, kitchen towels, pot holders, original paintings, cards and more. Information: carmie.finigan@yahoo.com
27th Annual Homemade For The Holidays: 4-8 p.m. Nov. 2, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 3, Thurston County Fairgrounds, 3054 Carpenter Road SE, Lacey. Three buildings filled with handcrafted items from 75 crafters. Bake sale by Lacey Presbyterian Church, lunch available from Madeline's Bavarian Wurst. Free admission and parking. Food Bank donations accepted. Information: jdabwake@aol.com, 360-491-0176
Happiness is Handmade: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 3, St. Timothy Episcopal Church, 1826 SW Snively Ave., Chehalis. Handmade arts and crafts for sale. Nuts for holiday baking and gift giving. Bake sale. Bloodworks Northwest Blood drive, donate and get a free piece of pie. Vendor applications taken until Oct. 10. Tables are $15-$20. Information: 805-796-3413.
Holiday Bazaar: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 3, The Pavilion at Sentry Park, 190 W Sentry Drive, Shelton. 55 spaces selling seasonal decorations, quilts, holiday baskets, hand tooled leather items, wooden decor, toys and more. Food for sale, quilt raffle and bake sale. Proceeds support Mason County Senior Activity Association. Information: bubiwiskr@yahoo.com or 360-463-2391
Jubilee Authors, Artists & Crafts Bazaar: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 3, The Woodlands Golf Club at Hawks Prairie, 455 Meriwood Drive Lacey. Jubilee resident artisans and crafters will showcase a variety of jewelry, sewn creations and artwork. All handmade. Information: rabaglm@co.thurston.wa.us or 360-867-2357
Holiday on Main Street Bazaar: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 3, Faith Lutheran Church, 1212 Connection St., Shelton. Take a stroll down Main Street, visit our shops, purchase craft and specialty items. Smell the aroma of fresh baked lefsa. Stop in at our American or Scandinavian Bakery. You may enjoy a soup, bread and pie lunch while listening to the music of the season. All proceeds go to help those less fortunate. Information: jacklynsanderson@comcast.net
Eagle's Landing Holiday Bazaar: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 3, Eagle's Landing Park, 3357 East Eagle Lane SW, Tumwater. Handmade crafts, leather items, jewelry, gifts and stocking stuffers, knitted and crocheted items, and more. Information: Leo at 208-859-1518
5th Annual Holiday Bazaar: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 3, Affinity at Olympia, 4701 Seventh Ave. SW, Olympia. Gifts, baked goods, crystal, Christmas items, Avon, knit goods, jams, jellies, and more. Information: csstrick13@yahoo.com
Gull Harbor Art and Craft Show: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Nov. 3 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 4, Boston Harbor Fire Hall, 5046 Boston Harbor Road. Locally hand crafted fine art, watercolors, ceramic art, jewelry, fiber arts, photography and more. Cupcake contest with baked goods for sale. Benefiting SafePlace. Information: ncbroach@gmail.com
St. Edward Church Annual Bazaar: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 3-4, St. Edward Parish Hall, 601 W. C St., Shelton. Holiday items, baked goods, jewelry, glassware and collectibles, crafts and linens, collectible dolls, house plants and a gift basket raffle. Information: Kathy Anderson 360-877-2048
Lawrence Lake Holiday Craft Bazaar: 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Nov. 9-10, 15735 Topaz Drive SE, Yelm. Handcrafted show with over 50 vendors. Located in the historic Lake Lawrence Lodge. Free parking and admittance. Lunch/snack bar and hourly door prize drawing. Information: Llcc_holibazaar2018@yahoo.com
Peace Lutheran Busy Doves Boutique: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 9-10, Peace Lutheran Busy Doves Boutique, 2242 Friendly Grove Road NE, Olympia. Antiques, fresh baked goods, craft items, quilts and quilt raffle, dolls and doll clothes, linens and more. Information: Mary at 360-352-9956 or 360-943-3003
Christian Women Connection annual holiday bazaar: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 9, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 10, Spring Road Chapel First Church of God, 1113 E. Shelton Springs Road, Shelton. Aprons, handmade quilts, hobo bags, potholders, Christmas crafts. Also, homemade fudge, cookies, pies and breads. Santa will be there from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 10. Proceeds go to Christian Women Connection projects for missions. Information: Mary Ann, 360-491-5014
Olympia Weavers Guild Annual Show and Sale: 3-7 p.m. Nov. 9, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 10, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 11, South Bay Fire Department, 5046 Boston Harbor Road NE, Olympia. Handwoven pieces, wearable art, accessories, household goods, baskets, baby items, rugs, decorative pieces, holiday decorations, and more. Information: hideycat@comcast.net
Christmas Bazaar: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 10 at South Bay Grange, 3918 Sleater Kinney Road NE, Olympia. Over 30 vendors, baked goods, food, raffle, an abundance of locally homemade good. Free coffee. Information: Sbgeternally@yahoo.com
Boardwalk B Annual Holiday Bazaar: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 10, Boardwalk B, 510 Capitol Way N , Olympia. Handmade crafts, including jewelry, greeting cards, knitted and crocheted ornaments, fabric crafts, wreaths, and gift items. No food and no extra vendor space. Information: narhud11@gmail.com
Step into the Holidays 6th annual Craft Bazaar: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 10, Sharon McGavick Center, 4500 Steilacoom Blvd SW, Lakewood. 40+ vendors, $1 raffles hourly. Proceeds go to Ovarian Cancer Alliance. Dedicated to Rajeana McQuillin. Information: pigtailsandtophat@juno.com or 253-341-0455
Colonial Estates Holiday Bazaar: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 10, Colonial Estates Club House, 3700 14th Ave. SE, Unit 186, Olympia. Crafts, bake sale, raffle, many homemade items. Information: Bates1002@comcast.net
A Winter Wonderland Bazaar: 9 am to 4 pm Nov 10, The Salvation Army Womens Ministries, 1505 Fourth Ave. NE, Olympia. Wood crafts, bird houses, signs, solar deck lites, lamps, jewelry, handmade table runners, sweatshirts, garden herbs, candy, and more. Lunch available.Venders welcomed. Information: 360-485-5173
Blazer Bazaar: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 10, Timberline High School, 6120 Mullen Road SE, Lacey. Hosted by the Timberline High School Band. Free entry and ticket for door prizes from over 60 contributors. Local handcrafted and direct sales vendors. Needle work, woodworking, metal fabrication, jewelry, skin care, beauty, cookware, clothing, scented goods, food and more. Information: Craftiemommy@msn.com
Studio One Dance Holiday Bazaar: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 10, Studio One Dance and Acro Center, 305 C Creek St. SE, Yelm. Crafts, bake sale, gifts, raffle prizes. Free admission, free parking, free raffle tickets. Information: kookykitties@gmail.com
South Bay Elementary Holiday Bazaar: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 10, South Bay Elementary, 3845 Sleater Kinney Road NE, Lacey. Mostly handcrafted items, a selection of food items, door prizes, and local entertainment. Free admission and parking. Information: dmiller@nthurston.k12.wa.us
Lutheran Women’s Missionary League Mission Fair: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 10, Trinity Lutheran Church, 2020 Franklin St. SE, Olympia. Hand-crafted, holiday items, bake sale, cookies and pies, baby, home decor, quilts, garden, Grandma's attic, and kids items. Proceeds donated to missions. Information: Leave a message at 360-561-4510
Tumwater United Methodist Church Holiday Bazaar: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 10, Tumwater United Methodist Church, 1401 Lake Park Drive SW, Tumwater. Handcrafted and holiday gift items, including items for the kitchen, for children, and for pets. Holiday baked goods, homemade candies, cranberry mustard, jams and jellies, pickles, relish, salsa. Jewelry, Mary Kay, stocking stuffers and more. Raffle items. No outside vendors. Information: 360-753-8804
Wolf Country Holiday Homecoming: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 10, Black Hills High School, 7741 Littlerock Road SW. Event includes a visit from Santa, kids crafts, and raffle items. Handcrafted items and unique collectibles and everything in between. Information: becky.lovely@tumwater.k12.wa.us
Swede Hall Bazaar: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 16 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 17, Swede Hall, 18543 Albany St. SW, Rochester. Vendors offering a variety of holiday gifts. Handmade wood toys and ornaments, leather goods, scroll saw art, crochet items, jewelry, bird houses and feeders, walking sticks, live wreaths, various fabric crafts, Watkins products, hunting and pocket knives, and more. Information: missymay7@yahoo.com
Nisqually Valley Moose Lodge Holiday Bazaar: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 16 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 17, Nisqually Valley Moose Lodge, 1117 Yelm Ave. W. Crafts, gift items, baked goods, candy, jewelry, and more. Vendor spaces available. Concessions can be purchased. Information: 360-458-7556
Holiday Market at Panorama: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 16-17, Panorama Auditorium, 1670 Circle Loop SE, Lacey. Hand-crafted items made by Panorama residents, including jewelry, wood work, quilts, knit goods, metal shop items, pottery, Christmas decorations and art of all kinds. Raffle items including gift baskets and quilts. Cookies and coffee available for purchase with donation. Information: 360-438-5449
40th Annual Country Christmas Bazaar: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 17 and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 18, Grays Harbor County Fairgrounds Pavilion, 32 Elma McCleary Road, Elma. All handmade items, including rustic/vintage/repurposed decor, candles, gourmet foods, fused glass, metal art, furniture, photography, wreaths, holiday decor, sewing, crochet, jewelry, and more. Information: karenselmaccb@gmail.com or 360-482-2717 to be placed on waiting list
Olympia High School Bearzaar: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 17, Olympia High School, 1302 North St. Olympia. Antiques and handmade crafts, candles, jewelry, wood items, jams, ceramics, treats, photography, garden decor, metal art, holiday items and more. Information: remax@kathythompson.net or 360-956-3667
Woman's Club of Olympia Holiday Bazaar: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 17, Abigail Stuart House, 1002 Washington St. SE, Olympia. Old-fashioned bake sale, handcrafts, artwork, raffle, white elephant table and more. Two floors of vendors and artists in historic house for holiday shopping. All proceeds go to scholarships and local community projects by The Woman's Club of Olympia. Information: wcobazaar@gmail.com
Holiday Market Bazaar: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 17, First United Methodist Church, 1224 Legion Way SE, Lower Level, Olympia. Fresh Noble fir wreaths and swags with hand-tied bows, hand-crafted wooden items, themed gift baskets, knitted, crocheted and quilted items, Christmas decor, fresh nuts, homemade cookies, candy, bakery items sold by the pound. Coffee, tea, sweets at the Snack Bar. Proceeds benefit many social service organizations. Information: fumco@fumcoly.org
Peter G. Schmidt PTA Holiday Bazaar 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 17, Peter G. Schmidt Elementary School, 237 Dennis St. SE, Tumwater. A variety of crafters, student crafters, and direct sales businesses, including Scentsy and LuLaRoe, will be at this annual bazaar. The bazaar benefits the Peter G Schmidt Elementary PTA in their mission to support the students and staff of the school. Information: pgspta@gmail.com
Holiday House Bazaar: 10 am to 3 pm Nov. 24, Harstine Island Community Hall, 3371 E. Harstine Island Road N., Shelton (Harstine Island). 40 artisans and crafters of wood and metal art, pottery, jewelry, cards, Christmas wreaths and arrangements, paintings, sculptures, totes, fused glass, soaps, Seahawk items, and more. Free admission. Lunch available. Information: judieann2@gmail.com or 360 432-5877
Cousins’ Christmas Bazaar: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 24, Black Lake Grange, 6200 Black Lake Blvd., Olympia. Seahawk-theme items, jewelry, home decorating items, paintings, quilting, etc. There will be several items for raffle. Fundraising for Childrens’ Hospital, and charity bake sale to benefit local low-income students. Sponsored by Delphi Pioneer Family Chapel. Information: Pam Keselburg, 360-491-0535
DECEMBER
Olympia Waldorf School Winter Faire: Dec. 1, Olympia Waldorf School, 8126 Normandy St. SE, Olympia. Candle dipping, jump rope making, food, crafts, ornament making, handmade gifts, Waldorf gifts. Information: mthompson@olympiawaldorf.org
Littlerock Elementary School's 70th Annual PTO Winterfest: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 1 at Littlerock Elementary School, 12710 Littlerock Road SW, Olympia. More than 40 vendors, basket raffle, silent auction, book fair, Snowflake Cafe, free crafts in the Elf’s Workshop, Cake Walk and photo opportunity with Santa. Sponsored by the school PTO. Proceeds help fund college scholarships, classroom allotments, field trips, and more. Information: littlerockpto@hotmail.com
Enchanted Holiday Christmas Bazaar: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 1, New Community Church of Union, 951 E Dalby Road, Union. A selection of local artists represented in a bigger venue. Scenic photography, hand-sewn items, silk screen, fine knits, fudge and holiday goodies and more. The NCCU Soup Cafe will offer homemade soup. NCCU Quilters will raffle a Christmas quilt. Information: Joline Moore, 208-746-9230 or Jean Fisher, 360-490-6909
Holiday Bazaar: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 1, Littlerock Methodist Church, 6336 128th Ave. SW. Baked goods, miscellaneous items, raffle of half of beef. Information: Rogers2000@aol.com or 360 352-9408
ORLA Winter Festival: 5-8 p.m. Dec. 6, Olympia Regional Learning Academy, 2400 15th Ave. SE, Olympia. Handmade goods, art, and treats by local artists and artisans as well as ORLA students. Information: ORLAwinterfestival@gmail.com
Ceramics Open House & Holiday Sale: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 6; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 7; 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Dec. 8, The Olympia Center, 222 Columbia St. NW, Room 207, Olympia. Check out the studio and learn about class opportunities through Olympia Parks, Arts & Recreation. Also, enjoy or purchase pottery and whimsical art made by ceramics students and instructors. There will be additional, new items on sale each day. Information: vgemmell@ci.olympia.wa.us
Thurston County Employees Craft Fair: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Dec. 7, Thurston County Courthouse Bldg. 1, 2000 Lakeridge Drive SW, Olympia. Hats, scarves, wooden decor, soap, balm, jewelry. Information: rabaglm@co.thurston.wa.us 360-867-2357
Komachin PTA Annual Holiday Bazaar: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 8, Komachin Middle School, 3650 College St. SE, Lacey. More than 100 vendors. Handmade items from blankets to hats to scarves and towels. Wood and metal pieces, handmade jewelry, inspirational gifts, greeting cards, plaques, wall hangings, wreaths, photographs and quilted items. Commercial vendors. Food products, pies, bread, jams, jellies, honey, etc. Food truck and kettle corn. Information: dljones88@comcast.net or 360-790-5179 (text ok)
