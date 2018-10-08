What’s Happening for Oct. 8

Monday
Tumwater’s Urban Forestry Management Plan: Tumwater’s Tree Board will have an open house from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Tumwater Fire Department Headquarters Training Room, 311 Israel Road SW, Tumwater. It is designed to gather comments on preserving and improving the city’s urban forest to update the management plan. There will not be a formal presentation. Those unable to attend can email comments to cdd@ci.tumwater.wa.us or call 360-754-4180. For more information, contact Brad Medrud at 360-754-4180 or bmedrud@ci.tumwater.wa.us.
Introduction to square dancing: Olympia Area Square Dancers will offer free lessons starting at 6:30 p.m. at Lac-A-Do Hall, 1721 46th Ave. NE, Olympia. Couples, singles, and families welcome, ages 10 and older. Information: OlympiaSquareDance.com or 360-438-1284.
‘A Deadly Wind’: Olympia author and journalist John Dodge will talk about his book “A Deadly Wind,” a nonfiction book detailing the 1962 Columbus Day Storm, at 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theater, 206 Fifth Ave. SE, Olympia. The public event is free, but donations at the door will benefit the Olympia Film Society. Autographed copies of the book will be available for purchase after a slide show presentation, book reading and question-and-answer session about the most destructive windstorm to strike the West Coast in history. Doors open at 6 p.m.
Tuesday
Stonecroft Christian Women’s Connection: The group’s monthly luncheon is at noon on the lower level of the Panorama Chalet on Circle Drive in Lacey. The event will include an auction of donated items, gift baskets, decor, crafts, baked goods and other gifts. Come at 11:30 a.m. to browse the items. The speaker will be Linda Reinhardt, who will talk about “Choices and Where Will They Lead?” The cost is $16, which includes lunch, dessert, coffee/tea and piano music. For reservations, call Sylvia at 360-943-0627.
Communicating to Connect workshop: Liv Monroe will lead a workshop based on Marshall Rosenberg’s philosophy of nonviolent communication from 6:45 to 9 p.m. at Lincoln Elementary School, corner of Washington Street and 21st Avenue in Olympia. Participants learn tools for resolving conflicts, improving relationships, and transforming blame, criticism and violence into understanding and caring. Free, but contributions accepted. Information: 360-357-4503 or livmonroe@gmail.com.
Democratic Study Group at Panorama annual Issues Forum: The event runs from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at the Quinault Auditorium (lower level), 1835 Circle Lane SE, Lacey. Public is welcome. The issues and speakers are: I-940, Leslie Cushman; I-1631, Ari Simmons; I-1634, Andrew Johnson; I-1639, Stephen Prolinis; Lacey Park and Recreation District, Andy Ryder. Jon Tunheim will discuss his campaign for Thurston County prosecuting attorney. Information: 360-438-5454.
Bioluminescent night kayak fundraiser for Nisqually Reach Nature Center: Kayak Nisqually is offering kayakers an opportunity to see the magic of bioluminescent plankton in the Nisqually Delta at night, while raising money for environmental education and science. For this fundraiser tour, you pay $20 to Kayak Nisqually, and then make a donation by cash, check or credit card for the Nisqually Reach Nature Center. The standard price for a Kayak Nisqually tour is $89, so a donation of $70 or more toward the center and its mission would be appreciated. Participants should arrive no later than 5:25 p.m.; paddlers will be off the water and ready to leave by 9 p.m. To register, go to bit.ly/2xZE8g8.
Wednesday
Zonta Club of Olympia’s 90th anniversary reception: The public is invited to join the Zonta Club of Olympia’s celebration of its 90th anniversary from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Capitol Rotunda, 416 Sid Snyder Ave. SW, Olympia. Light refreshments, a historical retrospective and celebrating is on the agenda. Admission is free.
Meet the Candidates at the Thurston Chamber October Forum: This event from 11:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hotel RL Olympia will feature the county commissioner candidates — incumbent Bud Blake and challenger Tye Menser. Doug Mah will moderate the discussion. Other candidates running for public office in Thurston County will attend. Forum includes lunch, which is $35 for general admission, $25 for prepaid chamber members, and $30 for members at the door. Information: thurstonchamber.com to make a reservation.
Thursday
Thurston County commissioner candidate forum: Justice not Jails will host the forum with candidates Bud Blake and Tye Menser from 7-9 p.m. at the Olympia Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 2315 Division St. NW, Olympia. The event will feature questions asked by the moderator, followed by an audience Q&A session. Free. All welcome.
History Talk on Washington’s Timber Industry: This month’s History Talk features Mike Fredson, a fifth generation Mason County resident and president of the Mason County Historical Society, talking about the history of Shelton and the Simpson Timber Company and its effect on the community. The talk will run from noon to 1 p.m. at the Schmidt House, 330 Schmidt Place SW, Tumwater; doors open at 11:30 a.m. and close at capacity. Free. Donations welcome. Information: olytumfoundation.org, or contact Don Trosper at history@olytumfoundation.org or 360-786-8117.
Public information session on Olympia’s Emergency Housing ordinance: A public information meeting on Olympia’s Emergency Housing Ordinance will be from 5:30-7 p.m. in the Olympia City Hall Council Chambers, 601 Fourth Ave. E. Then at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 15, the Olympia Planning Commission will have a public hearing on changes to the ordinance in the City Hall Council Chambers. The Emergency Housing Ordinance is a land-use regulation that allows faith-based, nonprofit and government entities to site temporary housing for homeless people on their property, subject to a permit. After receiving public comment, the Planning Commission will make a recommendation to the City Council about proposed changes, and the council will make the decision on the final ordinance. Information: 360-570-5847 or abuckler@ci.olympia.wa.us.
How did Islam begin, and where is it going? Humanities Washington’s Speakers Bureau will host an hourlong talk by scholar Sarah Eltantawi, who will discuss the past religious and political conditions that led to the current state of the world’s second largest religion. The talk then focuses on the content and context of the rise of the Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt, including their goals and tactics, and traces how the Brotherhood has influenced political Islam in the region. The event is at 7:30 p.m. at the Olympia Timberland Library, 313 Eighth Ave. SE. Free.
Opening of Shelton High School Health Science Academy: A program overview will begin at 7 p.m. at the Shelton High School Performing Arts Center, 3737 N. Shelton Springs Road. Guests will be able to meet academy students and learn how to get involved. Information: Alison Nutt at 360-426-8231 or anutt@sheltonschools.org.
Friday
North Thurston Education Foundation “It’s For the Kids” luncheon: The fundraising luncheon begins at 11:30 a.m. at the Lacey Community Center, 6729 Pacific Ave. SE. There is no charge to attend the luncheon, but a $100 donation is encouraged. All donations go toward the foundation’s scholarship program, and student assistance and learning improvement grants. In 2017, NTEF distributed close to $250,000. The keynote speaker is Deanna East, who is part of a group that works with North Thurston’s homeless students and families. Information: Mike Jones at 360-790-6548 or ntef@hotmail.com. To register, go to bit.ly/2y6cXA5.
Saturday
Opening of Evergreen State College’s new Fiber Arts Studio: The opening of the new Fiber Arts Studio and its naming ceremony will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the college’s Indigenous Arts area of the campus. Traditional songs and dances will be performed, and indigenous foods will be served. All are welcome at the free, public event. Information: 360-867-6718.
DERT fundraiser: The Deschutes Estuary Restoration Team is hosting this fundraiser from 6-9 p.m. at the Woman’s Club of Olympia, 1002 Washington St. SE, Olympia. Speakers will be Willie Frank III and state Rep. Beth Doglio, D-22nd District. The event will include a silent auction of artwork, organic foods and handmade furniture. Dinner provided by the Blue Heron Bakery. Tickets are $20. To register, email olydert@gmail.com or call 360-791-3775.
Real Men Wear Pink Happy Hour for a Cause: From 4-6 p.m. Three Magnets Brewing Co., 600 Franklin St. SE, Olympia, will host a fundraiser for the American Cancer Society. Tickets are $25 or two for $40 and include happy hour appetizers and drink, and raffle tickets. Event includes trivia game and luminaria bags. Wear pink to get entered in special drawings. Information and tickets: Corinn Wohl, 360-628-1092, swexcavation@msn.com or cwohl@twinstarcu.com
Want to get a local event listed in What’s Happening? Submit items 10 days or more in advance, written in the format you see above, to news@theolympian.com. Pictures are appreciated.
