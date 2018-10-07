Woman, 47, injured after crashing into car on ramp to US 101

A 47-year-old Shelton woman was injured Sunday after she allegedly crashed into a car on a highway ramp to US 101, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The woman was taken to Mason General Hospital in Shelton. The two people in the car she hit were not injured.
About noon Sunday, the woman was southbound on the ramp between Shelton-Matlock Road and US 101. Meanwhile, the other vehicle was northbound, approaching Shelton-Matlock Road.
The woman, who was thought to be driving too fast for the weather conditions, lost control of her 1996 Ford Mustang, crossed the center line and crashed into a 1998 Dodge Ram pickup.
Comments