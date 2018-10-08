Tumwater woman, 19, is killed after Saturday night car crash

Two people, including a 19-year-old Tumwater woman, died Saturday night after a single-car crash north of Vancouver, Washington, The Columbian newspaper reported Sunday.
The woman was identified as Isabella P. Huyck. The vehicle was hers, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.
Aaron T. Jones, 34, of Vancouver also died in the crash. Lindsay Winter, 33, of Hillsboro, Oregon, was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, while Derek P. Martin, 24, of Vancouver, had minor injuries.
The Toyota Scion XB, which was thought to be speeding, struck a tree on the west side of Northeast 182nd Avenue.
The vehicle then caught fire.
The crash is under investigation.
Comments