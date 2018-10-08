Dog found skinned and missing its tail near Nisqually River Friday night

A dog was found skinned and without its tail near the Nisqually River Friday night, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.
The incident is being investigated as a case of first-degree animal cruelty because the dog did not appear to die from natural causes, Lt. Tim Rudloff said Monday.
He also couldn’t say whether the dog’s death was related to a recent string of cat mutilations in Thurston County.
Detective Carrie Nastansky, who also is investigating the cat deaths, has been assigned to the dog case, he said.
About 6:45 p.m. Friday, some people discovered the dog while walking in the area of a wheelchair access site to the Nisqually River, or 11642 Sixth Ave SE.
The dog didn’t have any bite marks and its tail was cut off, Rudloff said. Investigators couldn’t tell if the dog died at the scene or had been dropped off, he said.
Comments