This Cedar Creek Corrections Center inmate didn’t get far on Monday

Cedar Creek Corrections Center inmate Chad Michael Ramsey didn’t get far after he escaped from a work crew Monday afternoon, according to the state Department of Corrections.
Ramsey, 45, escaped from the Littlerock-based corrections center about 2:50 p.m. Monday and was found 12 hours later in Capitol Forest. Once apprehended, he was transferred to the Washington Corrections Center in Shelton.
Cedar Creek is home to about 480 minimum custody male inmates.
Ramsey was serving a 29-month sentence after he was convicted of second-degree burglary, harassment and unlawful imprisonment in Grays Harbor County. He was set to be released Oct. 16, 2019.
