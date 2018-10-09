Providence St. Peter Hospital to those in the area: It’s just a drill

Providence St. Peter Hospital is alerting those at the hospital, and in the area, that it will carry out an emergency decontamination drill Wednesday morning.
The drill, according to a news release, will include actors who appear to be injured and contaminated by an oil spill.
Other emergency responders, such as Olympia Fire, Thurston County Medic One and Joint Base Lewis-McChord, also will participate in the drill.
Signs will be posted around the hospital about the drill, and there will be periodic announcements about it. Drill information also will be shared on the hospital’s social media pages.
“If you receive any inquiries during this time, please assure people that this is only a drill,” hospital spokesman Chris Thomas said in a statement.
