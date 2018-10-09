More than 1 million gallons of water used to douse Tumwater brewery fire

A day after a major fire destroyed a building at the former Tumwater brewery, the city released more details about the blaze and the emergency response.
The fire, which was first reported early Monday morning, ultimately damaged 35,000 square feet of an 85,000-square-foot main office building on Custer Way Southwest. During the blaze, a portion of the roof collapsed, which created more debris on the main floor.
Custer Way, between Capitol Boulevard and Second Avenue, was closed for most of Monday before reopening about 6 p.m.
Other details:
▪ More than 80 firefighters and five area fire departments provided mutual aid to the Tumwater Fire Department. Among those that provided aid: Olympia Fire Department, Lacey Fire District 3, McLane/Black Lake, East Olympia, and West Thurston Regional fire districts.
▪ Tumwater public works estimates that 1.5 million gallons of water were used to extinguish the blaze. Still, the state Department of Ecology said Monday that the water quality of the nearby Deschutes River rated as good.
▪ An investigation is under way to determine the cause of the fire. No one was injured and there is no damage estimate yet.
As for next steps, city and fire officials recommend removing debris from the collapsed roof with heavy equipment before allowing firefighters and investigators to enter the building.
The modern Olympia Brewing Co., which occupies property above Tumwater Falls, closed in June 2003. After years of inactivity and controversy, the parcels south of Custer Way and east of Capitol Boulevard were purchased by Tumwater Development LLC of Anaheim, California.
Chandulal Patel of Southern California paid $4 million for four brewery parcels at the end of December 2015. Patel is a real estate investor and developer who splits his time between Southern California and India.
