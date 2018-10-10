What’s Happening for Oct. 10

Wednesday
Zonta Club of Olympia’s 90th anniversary reception: The public is invited to join the Zonta Club of Olympia’s celebration of its 90th anniversary from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Capitol Rotunda, 416 Sid Snyder Ave. SW, Olympia. Light refreshments, a historical retrospective and celebrating is on the agenda. Admission is free.
Meet the Candidates at the Thurston Chamber October Forum: This event from 11:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hotel RL Olympia will feature the county commissioner candidates — incumbent Bud Blake and challenger Tye Menser. Doug Mah will moderate the discussion. Other candidates running for public office in Thurston County will attend. Forum includes lunch, which is $35 for general admission, $25 for prepaid chamber members, and $30 for members at the door. Information: thurstonchamber.com to make a reservation.
Capitol Lake/Lower Deschutes Watershed Environmental Impact scoping meeting: This is the first of two meetings where the Department of Enterprise Services will ask people what should be studied in an environmental review for estuary, managed lake and hybrid options for the waterbody. The meeting will feature an open house from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Hotel RL Olympia, 2300 Evergreen Park Drive SW, as well as the opportunity to comment from 6-8 p.m. If you can’t make it in person or don’t have the chance to comment, visit the online open house at https://capitollakewatershedeis.participate.online/ and submit your comments online.
South Sound Story Guild: Guest storyteller Alice Susong will tell true stories of her adventures as the wife of a career forest ranger in the Great Smokey and Grand Tetons National Parks at 7 p.m. at The Olympia Center, 222 Columbia St NW. Free.
Thursday
Thurston County commissioner candidate forum: Justice not Jails will host the forum with candidates Bud Blake and Tye Menser from 7-9 p.m. at the Olympia Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 2315 Division St. NW, Olympia. The event will feature questions asked by the moderator, followed by an audience Q&A session. Free. All welcome.
History Talk on Washington’s Timber Industry: This month’s History Talk features Mike Fredson, a fifth-generation Mason County resident and president of the Mason County Historical Society, talking about the history of Shelton and the Simpson Timber Company and its effect on the community. The talk will run from noon to 1 p.m. at the Schmidt House, 330 Schmidt Place SW, Tumwater; doors open at 11:30 a.m. and close at capacity. Free. Donations welcome. Information: olytumfoundation.org, or contact Don Trosper at history@olytumfoundation.org or 360-786-8117.
Public information session on Olympia’s Emergency Housing ordinance: A public information meeting on Olympia’s Emergency Housing Ordinance will be from 5:30-7 p.m. in the Olympia City Hall Council Chambers, 601 Fourth Ave. E. Then at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 15, the Olympia Planning Commission will have a public hearing on changes to the ordinance in the City Hall Council Chambers. The Emergency Housing Ordinance is a land-use regulation that allows faith-based, nonprofit and government entities to site temporary housing for homeless people on their property, subject to a permit. After receiving public comment, the Planning Commission will make a recommendation to the City Council about proposed changes, and the council will make the decision on the final ordinance. Information: 360-570-5847 or abuckler@ci.olympia.wa.us.
How did Islam begin, and where is it going? Humanities Washington’s Speakers Bureau will host an hourlong talk by scholar Sarah Eltantawi, who will discuss the past religious and political conditions that led to the current state of the world’s second largest religion. The talk then focuses on the content and context of the rise of the Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt, including their goals and tactics, and traces how the Brotherhood has influenced political Islam in the region. The event is at 7:30 p.m. at the Olympia Timberland Library, 313 Eighth Ave. SE. Free.
Opening of Shelton High School Health Science Academy: A program overview will begin at 7 p.m. at the Shelton High School Performing Arts Center, 3737 N. Shelton Springs Road. Guests will be able to meet academy students and learn how to get involved. Information: Alison Nutt at 360-426-8231 or anutt@sheltonschools.org.
“Explore Europe on Foot” author talk: Cassandra Overby will be at Browsers Bookshop, 107 Capitol Way N., Olympia, at 7 p.m. to talk about her new book, published by Mountaineers Books, that helps readers map a cultural hiking adventure. Free. Information: www.explore-on-foot.com.
Friday
North Thurston Education Foundation “It’s For the Kids” luncheon: The fundraising luncheon begins at 11:30 a.m. at the Lacey Community Center, 6729 Pacific Ave. SE. There is no charge to attend the luncheon, but a $100 donation is encouraged. All donations go toward the foundation’s scholarship program, and student assistance and learning improvement grants. In 2017, NTEF distributed close to $250,000. The keynote speaker is Deanna East, who is part of a group that works with North Thurston’s homeless students and families. Information: Mike Jones at 360-790-6548 or ntef@hotmail.com. To register, go to bit.ly/2y6cXA5.
View demonstrations of a new ballot counting system: The Thurston County Auditor’s Elections Division is researching the next generation of vote tabulation systems. The public is welcome to view the presentation and demonstrations of the Hart Voting System, one of four ballot tabulation systems certified for use in Washington state, at 1 p.m. at the Ballot Processing Center, 2905 29th Ave. SW Suite E, Tumwater. For information and to RSVP: 360-786-5408 or elections@co.thurston.wa.us
Saturday
Opening of Evergreen State College’s new Fiber Arts Studio: The opening of the new Fiber Arts Studio and its naming ceremony will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the college’s Indigenous Arts area of the campus. Traditional songs and dances will be performed, and indigenous foods will be served. All are welcome at the free, public event. Information: 360-867-6718.
DERT fundraiser: The Deschutes Estuary Restoration Team is hosting this fundraiser from 6-9 p.m. at the Woman’s Club of Olympia, 1002 Washington St. SE, Olympia. Speakers will be Willie Frank III and state Rep. Beth Doglio, D-22nd District. The event will include a silent auction of artwork, organic foods and handmade furniture. Dinner provided by the Blue Heron Bakery. Tickets are $20. To register, email olydert@gmail.com or call 360-791-3775.
Real Men Wear Pink Happy Hour for a Cause: From 4-6 p.m. Three Magnets Brewing Co., 600 Franklin St. SE, Olympia, will host a fundraiser for the American Cancer Society. Tickets are $25 or two for $40 and include happy hour appetizers and drink, and raffle tickets. Event includes trivia game and luminaria bags. Wear pink to get entered in special drawings. Information and tickets: Corinn Wohl, 360-628-1092, swexcavation@msn.com or cwohl@twinstarcu.com
Want to get a local event listed in What’s Happening? Submit items 10 days or more in advance, written in the format you see above, to news@theolympian.com. Pictures are appreciated.
Comments