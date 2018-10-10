Beachcrest home damaged by fire early Wednesday

A home in the Beachcrest neighborhood in northeast Thurston County was damaged by fire overnight Wednesday, according to Lacey Fire District 3.
The two people in the home escaped without injury.
About 1:10 a.m. Wednesday, Lacey Fire District 3 and South Bay Fire District 8 were dispatched to the 4900 block of Delores Drive Northeast. Once there, they found a fire that had started in a detached shed and spread to the house.
The fire is under investigation, although the likely cause is discarded ash and cigarettes, fire officials said.
