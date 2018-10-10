Have you seen this man? Lacey police need your help

Lacey police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man accused of hit-and-run and possessing a stolen vehicle on Sept. 30.
The suspect allegedly fled the scene on foot after the hit-and-run at Marvin Road Northeast and Martin Way East. The 2018 Nissan Sentra he was driving has been confirmed stolen out of the Portland area, according to police.
After he fled on food, he allegedly tried to enter a residence on Bicentennial Loop Southeast.
Anyone with information is asked to call Lacey police at 360-459-4333.
