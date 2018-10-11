Woman’s body found near West Bay Drive

A woman’s body was found off West Bay Drive Wednesday night, according to Olympia police.
Police were dispatched to the 1200 block of West Bay Drive Northwest about 11 p.m.
West Bay Drive was closed during the investigation.
After investigating the scene, police think the woman, who was thought to be in her 20s, took her own life.
However, the final determination on cause of death will be decided by the Thurston County Coroner’s Office.
Coroner Gary Warnock said he expects to release more information later today (Thursday).
Check back for updates to this story.
Comments