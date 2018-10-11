Sex offender registrations in Thurston County

The following convicted sex offenders have recently registered to live in Thurston County.
They are not wanted by law enforcement at this time.
All Level 2, Level 3 and transient sex offenders registered to live in Thurston County are listed on the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office’s website at www.co.thurston.wa.us/sheriff.Level 1 offenders with an address are not posted.
Skyler L. Boyd
Age: 27.
Description: White, 5-foot-11, 225 pounds, brown hair, blue eyes.
Status: Level 3 sex offender
Registered to live at: 3000 block of Carpenter Road Southeast, Lacey.
Criminal history: Boyd pleaded guilty in May 2008 to one count of indecent liberties with forcible compulsion and one count of attempted indecent liberties. He was sentenced to 118-165 weeks of confinement. He was convicted at 16 for sexually assaulting two girls, ages 15 and 17.
Zachary R. Carson
Age: 19.
Description: White, 5-foot-8, 140 pounds, blonde hair, blue eyes.
Status: Level 1 sex offender.
Registered to live at: Transient.
Criminal history: Carson pleaded guilty in September 2013 to one count of first-degree child molestation and was sentenced to 104 weeks of confinement. Carson was convicted at 14 for sexually assaulting a four-year-old boy.
