Damaged by sewage earlier in the week, this state office building has reopened. Sort of

The state Highways and Licensing building, which was damaged by a sewage backup this week, largely reopened Friday, except in two areas: The cafeteria and an area on the first floor.
That’s according to the state Department of Enterprise Services, which manages the Capitol Campus.
The cafeteria will remain closed until Oct. 15, and the west wing of the first floor could remain closed for up to two weeks. Both areas need additional repairs. However, those repairs will take place outside of business hours.
The state Highways and Licensing building closed Tuesday after sewage backed up into the basement and west end of the first floor.
