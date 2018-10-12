Thurston courthouse power outage has raised concerns about ‘antiquated’ buildings and the need for something new

A new Thurston County Courthouse can’t come soon enough for District and Superior Court officials, and likely other courthouse staff, after a recent power outage left them in the dark and scrambling for temporary solutions.
Those solutions included running out to Lowe’s to buy extension cords, about $80 in pizza, relocating to the largest courtroom and trying to take advantage of as much natural light as possible. In Superior Court, they made the difficult decision to declare a mistrial, which means that trial starts all over again and with all its related costs.
The power went out Oct. 3 after one of three power lines that serve the three-building campus on Lakeridge Drive failed. The county commission has since passed an emergency resolution so Central Services can immediately begin the process of evaluating the problem to find a solution without having to do it through a time-consuming bid process.
But District Court Judge Brett Buckley worries that the buildings are going to lose power again and he feels it’s important for the community to be aware about the problem and prepared. District court officials are already working on a contingency plan.
“This is what happens when you have an antiquated building,” he said. The courthouse buildings are around 40 years old.
District Court
The power went out intermittently on the morning of Oct. 3. After the source of the problem was identified, power needed to be completely shut down so that the bad power line could be spliced and repaired.
Meanwhile, Building 3 on the courthouse campus, which is home to District Court, also has an emergency generator to power some lights, some outlets and the old jail.
Judge Buckley had his hands full. He faced a busy arraignment and in-custody calendar and the power was out, but they did have one working outlet and more room and natural light in Courtroom No. 1, the largest in District Court.
Still, District Court doesn’t use court reporters, but electronic recording devices, so they needed to figure out a way to power them. Someone from Central Services rushed out to Lowe’s and bought several extension cords, which were then strung from the one working outlet into the courtroom. Buckley announced the delay to his crowded courtroom.
The announcement was met with an audible groan, he said.
“There were a lot of disgruntled people,” Buckley said.
District Court judges decided to dig into their own pockets and ordered six pizzas for those waiting for their case to be heard.
The whole mood changed for them, but there were other problems: In-custody defendants typically appear in court on video, but because the power was out, they needed to be transported to the courtroom in person by local law enforcement from area jails.
Buckley, too, found himself in the unusual position of trying to read judgment and sentencing forms, but in order to do so, his back was turned to the courtroom, paper held high, trying to read them by natural light.
“The court system can’t handle this too many times,” he said.
The experience has led District Court administrator, Jennifer Creighton, to begin work on a contingency plan, which includes getting feedback from the attorneys they most often see in court.
Superior Court
Over in Superior Court, the power was out and Judge Carol Murphy was faced with what to do on the second day of a new trial. She weighed their options: They could move to the Olympia municipal court, or move to a family and juvenile court with no jurors’ box.
But there was one more problem: One juror had mobility issues and the elevator wasn’t working. A mistrial was declared, she said.
“It was very frustrating,” Murphy said.
Even more frustrating was watching the power come back on that afternoon after being told that power restoration was an unknown, she said.
For Murphy, an advocate for a new and adequate courthouse facility, the power outage was just the latest for a judge who has repeatedly pointed out where the Superior Court building falls short. That includes a narrow hallway, and potential safety issues, when it is shared by judges, in-custody defendants and jurors.
She recently witnessed a close call after Judge John Skinder emerged from his courtroom and into that hallway where he nearly bumped into an in-custody defendant.
New courthouse
Meanwhile, there is momentum for a new courthouse and civic center. An architectural consultant has been hired to evaluate three sites: The existing location, the former Olympia City Hall site and undeveloped land in the area of HarrIson Road Northwest and Kaiser Road Southwest.
The county also has announced a series of public meetings about the courthouse and civic center proposal. The county expects to seek money for the projects via a measure on the November 2019 ballot.
The meeting dates and times:
▪ Oct. 15: 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Yelm Community Center, 301 2nd St. SE, Yelm
▪ Oct. 15, 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Tenino High School, 500 W 2nd Ave, Tenino
▪ Oct. 16, five sessions at the Olympia Center, 9:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., 1:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m., 3:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., 222 Columbia St. NW, Olympia.
▪ Nov. 6, five sessions at the Lacey Community Center, 9:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., 1:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m., 3:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., 6729 Pacific Ave. SE, Olympia.
▪ Nov. 7, 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Rochester High School Commons, 19800 Carper Rd. SW, Rochester.
