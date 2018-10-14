Searching for the perfect pumpkin? Here’s where to look in Thurston County

Sunday’s sunshine might have felt a bit like summer, but South Sound residents were well aware that Halloween is a mere two weeks away.
Throngs of pickers arrived at local pumpkin patches searching for the perfect gourd – or gourds.
But if you weren’t among them, here are some suggestions of where to look when you are ready to get your home a little more ghoulish. A listing of regional pumpkin patches also can be found at www.pumpkinpatchesandmore.org/WApolympiaarea.php.
- Hunter Family Farm, 7401 Yelm Highway SE, 360-456-0466.
- Pigmans Organic Produce Patch, 10633 Steilacoom Road SE, 360-491-3276.
- Rutledge Corn Maze, 302 93rd Ave. SE, 360- 357-3700.
- Schilter Family Farm, 141 Nisqually Cutoff Road SE, 360-459-4023.
- Lattin’s Country Cider Mill & Farm, 9402 Rich Road SE, 360-491-7328
Comments