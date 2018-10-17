Restaurant inspections for Oct. 17

Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County inspection reports, which are available at each food establishment, at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office and their website at co.thurston.wa.us/health/ehfood. For questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.
Reading inspection scores:
▪ Attention should be given to the type of violation (red versus blue) and whether the restaurant has a history of red violations or repeat violations.
▪ Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately if feasible or according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: not keeping food at the right temperature.
▪ Blue violations relate to the overall cleanliness and condition of operation and must be corrected according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: a worn floor that needs replacing.
Chuck E. Cheese
Capital Mall
Oct. 11: 10 red; 5 blue
Comments: Seven food worker cards missing. All employees must obtain a valid food worker card within two weeks of hire. Correction: Obtain valid cards within two weeks. This is a repeat violation. Several items in middle section of pizza prep top above 41 F. Chicken at 45 F, ground beef at 43 F, bacon at 43 F. All potentially hazardous foods must be beld at 41 F and below. Correction: Missing insert allowing cold air to escape. Missing insert was replaced and unit tops closed. Monitor internal food temperatures items mentioned above the only items out of temperature), adjust or repair unit if necessary. Ice scoop stored on top of ice maker. In-use utensils must be stored in a way that prevents contamination. Corrected: Scoop moved into storage container. Hand wash sink (one of three) and men’s bathroom missing hand wash sign. Correction: Obtain and hang. Note: New soap dispenser for hand wash sink in front prep area on order with Ecolab.
Character’s Corner Bar
6620 Sexton Road NW
Oct. 10: 20 red; 5 blue
Comments: This facility lacks a hand wash sink in the food preparation area. Employees currently using three-comp sink for hand washing. Dedicated hand wash sinks are required to prevent cross-contamination. Correction: Contact inspector within two weeks to discuss installation timeline. Half-and-half and buttermilk in three-door Victory cooler at 44 F. Cheese, cabbage and shredded carrots in walk-in cooler at 46 F, 43 F and 43 F. Potentially hazardous foods must be held at 41 F and below. Correction: Adjust both units immediately, repair if necessary. Kitchen wiping cloth sanitizer tested at greater than 200 ppm chlorine. Chlorine sanitizer must be 50-100 ppm. Corrected: Refreshed and tested at 100 ppm. Thank you for adding consumer advisory to menus. NOTE: Violation removed — properly cooled meat and room temperature, canned broth and room temperature veggies added at 10 a.m. This item was not cooked and cooled — suggest chilling ingredients prior to adding to cold soup in the future.
Han’s Burgers
1015 College St. SE
Oct. 10: 25 red; 6 blue
Comments: Par-cooked chicken covered and cooling in walk-in. Must be cooled uncovered and at 2-inch food depth. Done. There is food debris and grime accumulation on prep fridge and reach-in freezer surfaces. The tub that the ice scoop is stored in has debris buildup. Clean and sanitize regularly. Small tray of frozen ribs thawing at room temperature. Thaw in refrigeration or under cold running water.
Buzz’s Bar & Grill
5018 Mud Bay Road NW
Oct. 9: 65 red; 13 blue
Comments: REPEAT: Tray with raw meat juice stored on top of rice wrap and noodle boxes. Raw eggs in upright reach-in stored above cooled ready-to-eat chicken. Raw animal proteins must be stored below and away form ready-to-eat foods. Corrected: Eggs and tray moved. Slaw/cooked cabbage mix on stove, hot holding per PIC at 93 F. Cooked foods must be held at 135 F and above. Corrected: Cabbage mix voluntarily discarded. Went over hot holding guidelines with PIC. Par cooked bacon, whipped butter and cooked/previously frozen pea/carrot mix stored on counter at room temperature. Potentially hazardous foods must be held in temperature control (below 41 F or above 135 F). Corrected: All foods moved to reach-in cooler. Half-and-half stored in rack above ice box at bar at 47 F. Potentially hazardous foods must be held at 41 F and below. Correction: Store PHFs in cooler or completely submerged in ice (up to level of food in container and only during rush hours). Several wiping cloths stored on counter tops throughout kitchen. Wiping cloths must be stored in sanitizer when not in use. Chlorine sanitizer tested at greater than 200 ppm (must be 50-100 ppm). Corrected: Cloths moved, sanitizer refreshed, tested at 100 ppm. Rice scoop stored in 78 F stagnant water. In use utensils must be held below 41 F or above 135 F or under continuous water flow. Corrected: Ice added to water. Chlorine test strips not available. Test strips must be available to verify sanitizer concentration. Correction: Obtain and use. NOTE: Two-door merchandiser cooler is not designed for use with open potentially hazardous foods. When unit fails to maintain temperatures 41 F and below, it must be replaced with a commercial unit. RE-INSPECTION REQUIRED. A re-inspection will occur in 10 business days (14 days), at which time ALL violations noted MUST BE CORRECTED. Per bar PIC, septic system was recently replaced. Single-use service items no longer being used, but bathrooms still limited to employees only. Water offered only upon request.
Traditions
304 Fifth Ave. SW
Oct. 9: 15 red; 6 blue
Comments: Open-top prep cooler, food on top (sliced tomatoes), 49 F, on bottom sandwiches, 50 F. The maximum is 41 F. Correction: Adjust colder or service immediately. Move all perishable foods to other coolers tonight. Small home-style cooler under espresso machine, cream is 45 F; maximum is 41 F. December 2017 report REQUIRED this be replaced with a commercial grade cooler by March 2018. It has not been replaced. REPLACE WITH COMMERCIAL GRADE IMMEDIATELY. Galvanized stainless silverware holders are rusting. Have improper construction (rolled seam). Replace with “NSF” rated containers that are washable and durable. “Drawers” holding cups near espresso are not NSF rated. Replace. Only one worker has approved food worker card; other cards are not from approved website. Obtain current correct cards by Oct. 23, 2018 and keep copies. See also the page listing “Change of Ownership Requirements.” NOTE: For clarity, owner to add line to record of spring mix salad new bin times. Salad bins of spring mix must be discarded four hours after placing on counter. Corrected.
Subway
4820 Yelm Highway SE
Oct. 8: 5 red; 3 blue
Comments: Provide ambient air thermometer for two-door under counter fridge. Correct in five days. Do not store salad cutters on splash guard of hand wash sink.
Towne
2020 Pacific Ave. SE
Oct. 8: 5 red; 5 blue
Comments: All foods frozen. Employee food worker card expired. Obtain renewed card within two weeks. Dishwashing sanitizer prepared too weak. Must be 50 ppm chlorine. Obtain test paper to monitor.
India Garden Restaurant & Bar
1401 Marvin Road NE
Oct. 8: 95 red; 8 blue
Comments: Improper hand washing. Employee did not wash as required when required. Employee handled dirty dishes and returned to food service without washing hands between tasks. Employee washed hands for less then required 20 seconds. Correction: Properly wash hands with warm water and soap at an approved hand sink for minimum of 20 seconds as required when required (e.g. changing task). Inadequate hand washing facilities. Bar sink absent paper towels, kitchen sink absent soap (below counter, nearly empty, employee went to different sink). Hand sink used as dump sink in service area. Correction: Maintain hand sinks stocked with soap and disposable towels at all times. Prevent potential contamination, use hand sink for hand washing ONLY. Improper cooling of potentially hazardous food. Rice prepared Oct. 7 in metal insert greater then 4 inches, 43-46 F. Onion sauce prepared and cooled Oct. 7 in covered 5-gallon container above 41 F (48 F). Correction: Properly cool by approved methods. If shallow pan methods used, ensure 2 inches of food depth uncovered in walk-in until 41 F is reached. If time and temperature is used, ensure food is taken from 135 F to 70 F or lower within first two hours, then from 70 F to 41 F or lower in an additional four hours. Corrected: CDI voluntarily discarded. Correction: Properly maintain PHF at or below 41 F or at or above 135 F (CDI reheat). Potential contamination during storage. Interior of ice machine dirty. Correction: Properly clean and maintain. Improper cold holding, yogurt on cold line 48 F in insert above ice. Correction: Maintain food in cold holding at or below 41 F (CDI rapid chill). Handle of ice scoop in ice. Correction: Prevent potential contamination. Store scoop handle properly. NOTE: Cardboard is not smooth and easily cleanable. Remove.
Dockside Bistro & Wine Bar
501 Columbia St. NW
Oct. 5: 10 red; 5 blue
Comments: Sous vide process cannot be approved; a variance application is first required. You must discontinue your process, which you par cook to 130 F, cool, then reheat fully. You will be sent an application. You may presently only: 1) Heat (par cook) to 135 F NOT 130 F; 2) Keep hot (135 F) until fully cooked; 3) Take any leftovers out of bag to cool in shallow 2-inch uncovered pan, no cooling in bag is allowed. No bleach (chlorine) detected in dishwasher final rinse. Purchase chlorine test strips, must read 50-100 ppm.
7-Eleven #2361-25983D
3541 Martin Way E
Oct. 4: 0 red; 5 blue
Comments: Three-compartment sink must be maintained clean. Third sink especially, has grime and debris accumulation. Must properly wash rinse and sanitize equipment ware and utensils. Clean and sanitize this sink today and before all use.
Lucky 7 Food Store
4061 Pacific Ave. SE
Oct. 4: 10 red; 0 blue
Comments: Hand wash sink outside of lavatory did not have paper towels in dispenser. Provide paper towels within three days. Place napkins or other paper towels at sink immediately. Corrected.
Office Bar & Grill
2030 Mottman Road SW
Oct. 4: 10 red; 7 blue
Comments: Glass cleaning brush/platform stored in bar hand wash sink basin. Hand wash sinks must be used for hand washing only, storage of wares, utensils or cleaning tools not permitted. Corrected: Glass brush platform removed. Bar wiping cloth sanitizer at less than 150 ppm quat, test strips unavailable. Quat sanitizer must be held at 150-400 ppm, test strips must be used to verify concentration. Correction: Sanitizer refreshed and tested at 200 ppm. Obtain and use quat specific test strips. Bar hand wash sink and both men and women’s bathrooms missing hand wash signage. Signage directing employees to wash is required at all hand wash sinks. Correction: Obtain and hang. Note: One stainless steel home style cooler in use and maintaining temperature at time of inspection. When unit fails it must be replaced with a commercial unit.
2 Mile House Pub & Eatery
4221 Harrison Ave. NW
Oct. 4: 25 red; 2 blue
Comments: Pan of ground beef in two-door Atosa reach-in cooled overnight, covered at 4-inch depth at 44 F. Cooled foods must be cooled using and approved method (i.e. depth of 2 inches uncovered). Correction: Ground beef voluntarily discarded. Discussed cooling procedures with PIC, ensure nighttime staff are properly trained. Cool items in walk-in instead of upright in the future. Hand wash signs missing from men and women’s bathrooms. All bathrooms must be equipped with signs directing employees to wash. Correction: Obtain and hang. NOTE: Ensure all employee food worker cards are obtained from an approved source (i.e. Thurston County website or other Washington county). NOTE: Ensure all cold hold unit thermometers are present and viewable for temperature monitoring.
China House
4740 Yelm Highway SE
Oct. 3: 35 red; 15 blue
Comments: Buckets and miscellaneous equipment stored in front of hand sink hindering access. Keep sink clear and accessible at all times. Contact sanitizer and wiping towels are not prepared and not in use. Have prepared daily and in use at all times of operation. Food tub was washed by employee but not sanitized. Plastic film on shelving needs to be removed, has grime built up. Remove film so steel surface can be properly cleaned and sanitized. Grease and debris accumulation on floor under equipment and sinks. Move equipment and clean regularly. Prepare for submittal to this department a summary procedure of BBQ pork preparation.
The Brim at Black Lake
2722 Black Lake Blvd. SW
Oct. 3: 10 red; 3 blue
Comments: One food worker card missing. All food employees must obtain valid cards within two weeks of hire. Correction: Obtain within two weeks. Milk and half-and-half in two-door Avantco reach-in at 42 F and 44 F. Potentially hazardous foods must be held at 41 F and below. Correction: Reduce volume of product in unit (four to five gallon and half gallons moved to upright), adjust if necessary. Single use cups and lids stored in boxes in restroom. Single use articles may not be stored in toilet rooms. Corrected: All boxes moved to storage room.
Burger King #3463
400 Cooper Point Road SW
Oct. 3: 5 red; 0 blue
Comments: Multiple food worker cards missing, one expired. All employees must obtain a valid cards within two weeks of hire. Correction: Obtain within two weeks. Note: Discussed recent complaint with PIC. The employee observed not washing hands after handling fries on the ground and returning to prep was a new hire and was corrected and directed to wash by PIC at time of complaint.
Black Lake Grocery
4409 Black Lake Blvd. SW
Oct. 3: 0 red; 5 blue
Comments: Raw bacon stored over beverages in display cooler. Employee food, drinks and medications stored in display cooler next to retail food. Raw animal proteins must be stored below and away from ready-to-eat foods. Employee food and medications must be labeled and stored separately from retail food. Corrected: Bacon moved below RTE food/beverages. Employee food/medications will be labeled and moved. Note: Both doors closed during inspection, no significant build up of dust observed on foods. Active pest prevention observed, outside areas well maintained. Interior of building has noticeable wear but being actively maintained, thank you.
Fire Creek Ale House at Capital City Golf Course
5225 Yelm Highway SE
Oct. 2: 55 red; 7 blue
Comments: Three pans of gravy and chowder cooled at 3- to 4-inch food depth. These and other PHF foods must be cooled at 2 inches. Correction: Disposed to refuse. Beef and chicken taco meats at 121-123 F in Alto-Sham. Cooked earlier (1 p.m.), these must be hot held at 135 F or higher. Correction: Oven temperatures increased to heat foods to 165 F within 30 minutes. Food debris and grime accumulation under equipment in kitchen. Correction: Move out equipment in 10 days and clean floors. Dish wash machine does not provide any sanitizer in rinse cycle. Correction: Must manually sanitize dishes, utensils, all equipment in three-compartment sink. Have machine serviced to properly sanitize. Some employees with expired food worker cards. Obtain renewed cards in two weeks.
McDonald’s
2611 Harrison Ave. NW
Sep. 27: 0 red; 5 blue
Comments: Cup in hand of employee used to scoop ice; a handled ice scoop must be used to dispense ice. Correction: Employee directed to use scoop. Men’s and women’s bathrooms lack hand wash sign. Restroom hand wash sinks must have signs directing employees to wash. Chicken tender fry area lack green “cooled” and red “raw only” decals. Per Aug. 9 letter, red and green decals are required in the staging area of chicken fryers. Correction: Obtain and put up. Note: Discussed chicken tender process with PIC and observed fryer in use. This is the location’s second day with the equipment. Inspected combi oven temperature logs, fry cook temperatures adequate.
Subway
805 College St.
Sep. 13: 0 red; 2 blue
Comments: Repair or replace damaged FRP panel at curb sink. Complete in six weeks.
Albertsons #3417
3520 Pacific Ave. SE
Sep. 13: 0 red; 5 blue
Comments: Quat sanitizer solution in spray bottle was not at adequate strength at 100 ppm. Must be 200-300 ppm. Replace this solution at a frequency that it remains at effective strength.
No violations found
▪ City Foods (1408 Bethel St. NE)
▪ Little Caesars (805 College St.)
▪ Pilot Travel Center (2430 93rd Ave. SW)
▪ Subway (3430 Pacific Ave. SE)
▪ TESC Market Place (2741 McCann Plaza NW)
▪ Yelm High School Concession (1315 Yelm Ave. W)
