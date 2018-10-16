Boy, 11, referred to prosecutor’s office after classroom assault of teacher, police say

An incident of fourth-degree assault is being referred to the Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office after an 11-year-old boy allegedly grabbed his teacher by the neck and punched her, according to Centralia police.
Police were dispatched to Washington Elementary School in Centralia about 3:50 p.m. Monday.
The woman who was allegedly assaulted was either the teacher, or teacher’s aid, Sgt. Buddy Croy said Tuesday.
Croy said this was not the first time this kind of incident has happened at the school. Often, teachers will handle such matters internally, but in this case it was reported to police, he said.
The Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office will decide whether charges are pursued, Croy said.
“It’s totally up to them,” he said.
