What’s Happening for Oct. 17

Wednesday
100 Men Who Care About Domestic Violence: Family Support Center’s board of directors is hosting a fundraiser at 5:30 p.m. at the Olympia Yacht Club, 201 Simmons St. NW, Olympia. The one-hour event seeks to raise $10,000 to support victims and survivors by getting each person to donate $100. The event is for those 21 and older. Pizza, beer and nonalcoholic beverages will be provided. RSVP by Monday at fscss.org or to maijag@fscss.org.
Thurston County Mainstream Republicans: State Rep. Andrew Barkis and Sharon Trask, a candidate for Mason County commissioner, will speak to the group at noon at the River’s Edge at the Tumwater Valley Golf Course, 4611 Tumwater Valley Drive. Other local candidates have been invited to speak, but not yet confirmed. Admission $3 per person. RSVP to Gretchen at 360-878-8489 or borck.gretchen@gmail.com.
Thursday
Fidel Castro’s daughter to speak at SPSCC: South Puget Sound Community College Artist & Lecture Series kicks off its season with Alina Fernández, who will speak at 7:30 p.m. in the Minnaert Center for the Arts at SPSCC, 2011 Mottman Road SW, Olympia. Fernández is a novelist, activist and radio show host known for her autobiography “Castro’s Daughter: An Exile’s Memoir of Cuba.” She will speak about growing up in Cuba as Fidel Castro’s daughter in the 1960s and ’70s and her later departure, and provide insight into the country’s future and potential. Fernández will have an on-campus Q&A session with students from 12:45 to 1:45 p.m. in the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Center. Tickets to the 7:30 p.m. lecture are available for $10 through the box office at The Washington Center for the Performing Arts.
Timberline High School choir: The choirs will present “Name that Tune” at 7 p.m. at the Koval Center for the Performing Arts, 600 Sleater-Kinney Road NE, Lacey. Admission is free, but donations will be accepted.
Olympia’s Environmental Report Card: iMatter Youth is a youth-led national environmental organization that works to empower youths to fight climate change through legislation. At 7:30 p.m., three South Sound teens involved with iMatter will discuss the climate report card they’ve compiled. The free program is open to all adults and teens and will take place at the Olympia Timberland Library, 313 Eighth Ave. SE. Information: 360-352-0595 or trl.org.
Chris Maynard artist talk: Feather artist Chris Maynard will talk about art and his work from 6-7 p.m. at the Childhood’s End Gallery, 222 Fourth Ave. W., Olympia. Information: 360-943-3724 or www.childhoods-end-gallery
Olympia Downtown Alliance’s Third Thursday: Every Third Thursday of the month the streets of downtown Olympia come alive with special events, in-store promotions, sales, book signings, artists, music, games and more. This month, you can discover performing artists between 4:30 and 8 p.m. at four locations: the corner of Fifth and Capitol; the corner of Olympia and Capitol; on Fourth Avenue, between Washington and Franklin, and near Fourth and Cherry. Information: www.facebook.com/events/287481808557122/?event_time_id=287481821890454
Book reading by author Jill Lightner: Learn to curb your food waste from Jill Lightner, who will be reading from her book “Scraps, Peels and Stems” at 7 p.m. at Browsers Bookshop, 107 Capitol Way N., Olympia. Lightner, who lives in Seattle, has long explored the economics, environmental concerns, and flavors of the food system. Most recently she was the co-editor of Taste magazine, published by the largest food co-op in the United States. She has also been a restaurant critic and edited Edible Seattle magazine, as well as two Edible Communities cookbooks. Information: www.browsersolympia.com/
Thursday through Saturday
Avanti Haunted School: Avanti students kick off their fundraiser for their annual trip to the Oregon Shakespeare Festival. Hours are 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and again Oct. 25-27 at the school, 1113 Legion Way SW, Olympia. Admission is $7 per person, and it is suitable for those 12 and older. Strobe lights and fog machines are used.
Friday
Great Lacey Read — An Evening of Novels & Notables: Join the Lacey Timberland Library in its celebration of PBS’ Great American Read from 7-8:30 p.m. The event will be filled with dramatic readings of some of America’s favorite novels. South Sound elected officials, professors, actors and others will read short passages from their favorite books on the 100 best-loved novels list from The Great American Read. Among the selections will be “Outlander” by Diana Gabaldon, “Things Fall Apart” by Chinua Achebe, “Lonesome Dove” by Larry McMurtry, “To Kill a Mockingbird” by Harper Lee, and “Jurassic Park” by Michael Crichton. A dessert buffet and nonalcoholic beverages will be available, and door prizes will be given away. The event is suitable for adults and teens and will be at the library, 500 College St. SE. Information: 360-491-3860 or trl.org.
Saturday
Victory Farm work party: Join volunteers who will gather from 9 a.m. and noon and from 1 to 4 p.m. to build a meeting space, put some final touches on the tool shed and fence, and build some Leopold benches for the Victory Farm adjacent to the future Lacey Food Bank site at 7027 Martin Way E. Dress for warmth, comfort, and possible rain.
Lacey Sunrise Lions Club Flapjack Fundraiser: Applebees at 525 Sleater-Kinney Road SE in Lacey will host a fundraiser from 8:45 to 10:45 a.m., and the Lions will serve pancakes, eggs, bacon, sausage, juice and coffee for $10 per person. This event will support the Northwest Lions Eyeglass Recycling Center on Mullen Road, which provides restored, recycled eyeglasses to missions in developing countries. Since 2004, the center has processed more than 3 million pairs of eyeglasses. Tickets are available from club members or a limited amount are available at the door. Information: Roberta Pinson at 360-493-2020.
Murder Mystery Benefit for Tenino Boys & Girls Club: Join Boys & Girls Clubs of Thurston County for one of two Murder Mystery shows at Scatter Creek Winery & Brewing, 237 Sussex Ave W, Tenino. Showtimes are 2 and 7 p.m. The event will include theater, dinner, drinks and a raffle as participants solve the mystery of what happened the night the Bates Mansion burned down. Tickets are $50 and include one glass of wine or beer, multiple course dinner and show. Raffle tickets for prize drawing sold at show. Purchase tickets at bit.ly/2QQodrf.
Monday
Intercity Transit Proposition 1 forum: Learn about Intercity Transit’s local transportation service and its plans for the future if Proposition 1 is passed at 7 p.m. at the Olympia Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 2315 Division Street NW, Olympia (bus #41). Ann Freeman-Manzanares, IT’s general manager, and Larry Watkinson, advocate for mobility options for the disabled, will speak and answer questions. Cosponsored by the Olympia Unitarian Universalist Congregation and League of Women Voters of Thurston County. Information: lesliehr@aol.com
