State workers evacuated again after 4th bomb threat in 4 weeks

Employees in the state Attorney General’s Office on Clearwater Drive in Tumwater were evacuated Wednesday morning, marking the fourth time in the past four weeks that a bomb threat has targeted a state office building, according to Tumwater police.
The bomb threats began Sept. 26 and since have been called in every Wednesday. Threats also were made on Oct. 3, Oct. 10 and Oct. 17.
The bomb threats have twice targeted the AG’s office, the state Department of Health and the state Highways and Licensing building.
The AG’s office was evacuated shortly after the threat was made about 11:10 a.m. Wednesday, Lt. Jen Kolb said.
In addition to Tumwater police, the Washington State Patrol bomb squad and bomb-sniffing dogs responded to the Clearwater Drive address as well to search the building.
Employees were sent home, she said.
Police suspect it’s the same man who has made the threats.
“We are narrowing down on a possible suspect,” she said.
