WA Supreme Court: Life without parole for youths unconstitutional in McCleary murder case

Washington state’s Supreme Court has ruled sentencing juvenile offenders to life without parole is unconstitutional in a case involving the murder of a McCleary family.
Brian Bassett was convicted of killing his mother, father and younger brother in 1995 when he was 16. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
In a 5-4 decision released Thursday, the state’s Supreme Court said sentencing juvenile offenders to life without parole or early release constitutes cruel punishment. It upheld an earlier Court of Appeals decision to send Bassett’s case to the trial court for resentencing.
