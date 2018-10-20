What’s Happening for Oct. 20

Saturday
Avanti Haunted School: Avanti students kick off their fundraiser for their annual trip to the Oregon Shakespeare Festival. Hours are 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday and again Oct. 25-27 at the school, 1113 Legion Way SW, Olympia. Admission is $7 per person, and it is suitable for those 12 and older. Strobe lights and fog machines are used.
Victory Farm work party: Join volunteers who will gather from 9 a.m. and noon and from 1 to 4 p.m. to build a meeting space, put some final touches on the tool shed and fence, and build some Leopold benches for the Victory Farm adjacent to the future Lacey Food Bank site at 7027 Martin Way E. Dress for warmth, comfort, and possible rain.
Lacey Sunrise Lions Club Flapjack Fundraiser: Applebees at 525 Sleater-Kinney Road SE in Lacey will host a fundraiser from 8:45 to 10:45 a.m., and the Lions will serve pancakes, eggs, bacon, sausage, juice and coffee for $10 per person. This event will support the Northwest Lions Eyeglass Recycling Center on Mullen Road, which provides restored, recycled eyeglasses to missions in developing countries. Since 2004, the center has processed more than 3 million pairs of eyeglasses. Tickets are available from club members or a limited amount are available at the door. Information: Roberta Pinson at 360-493-2020.
Murder Mystery Benefit for Tenino Boys & Girls Club: Join Boys & Girls Clubs of Thurston County for one of two Murder Mystery shows at Scatter Creek Winery & Brewing, 237 Sussex Ave W, Tenino. Showtimes are 2 and 7 p.m. The event will include theater, dinner, drinks and a raffle as participants solve the mystery of what happened the night the Bates Mansion burned down. Tickets are $50 and include one glass of wine or beer, multiple course dinner and show. Raffle tickets for prize drawing sold at show. Purchase tickets at bit.ly/2QQodrf.
Sunday
South Bay Fire Station open house: South Bay Fire is hosting an open house to provide information regarding the levy restoration program from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the South Bay Station at 3506 Shincke Road NE, Olympia. Information: 360-491-5320 or www.southbayfire.com
Monday
Intercity Transit Proposition 1 forum: Learn about Intercity Transit’s local transportation service and its plans for the future if Proposition 1 is passed at 7 p.m. at the Olympia Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 2315 Division Street NW, Olympia (bus #41). Ann Freeman-Manzanares, IT’s general manager, and Larry Watkinson, advocate for mobility options for the disabled, will speak and answer questions. Cosponsored by the Olympia Unitarian Universalist Congregation and League of Women Voters of Thurston County. Information: lesliehr@aol.com
Tuesday
IEP 101 workshop: South Sound Parent to Parent will host an open forum to answer questions about how parents and students can get the most out of Individualized Education Program meetings.The event is at 5:30 p.m. at the South Sound Parent to Parent Office, 2108 Caton Way SW, Olympia. Admission is free, but register in advance at 360-352-1126 x106 or www.facebook.com/events/918876444973430/.
Wednesday
Book talk on “Overripe Economy” with Alan Nasser: Alan Nasser, professor emeritus in philosophy and political economy at The Evergreen State College, will discuss his book at 7:30 p.m. at the Olympia Timberland Library, 313 Eighth Ave. SE, Olympia. He will discuss how difficult it has become for working people to maintain their standard of living, what accounts for the transition from the most prosperous period in American history to the present period of pervasive economic insecurity, and whether an economically insecure population is consistent American democracy. Free and open to the public. Copies of the book will be available for purchase. This event will be held after regular hours, no other library services will be available. Information: trl.org
Thursday
Geology is topic of History Talks at Schmidt House: Corina Forson, Chief Hazard Geologist for the Department of Natural Resources, will present an illustrated program about how the land we live on was formed and what the latest studies reveal about how to prepare for future geological events. The talk runs from noon to 1 p.m. at The Schmidt House, 330 Schmidt Place SW, Tumwater. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and close at capacity. Admission is free, but donations are welcome. Information: www.olytumfoundation.org, or Don Trosper at history@olytumfoundation.org or 360-786-8117.
Heroes for Housing: Homes First celebrates local community heroes with a party from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Governor’s Mansion on the state Capitol Campus. Tickets are $75. RSVP at openingdoors@homesfirst.org or 360-915-8176.
Falling for Romance: The Lacey Timberland Library will host two events for adults featuring romance novelists. The daytime event runs 2-5 p.m. and features Western Washington romance authors Lauren Dane, Piper Drake, Rose Lerner and Olivia Waite talking about why readers love the romance genre and what makes a romance a romance. The evening event from 7-8:30 p.m. features authors E.J. Russell and Damon Suede from LGBTQ imprint Dreamspinner Press. Books will be available for purchase and signing, and refreshments will be served by the Friends of the Lacey Timberland Library. The evening event will be held after regular hours, no other library services will be available. Free. The library is at 500 College St. SE. Information: 360-491-3860 or trl.org
Overdose Awareness & Narcan Training: Join Interfaith Works Homeless Services for free training if you know anyone who has access to opioids and want to learn how to save a life in the event of an overdose. The workshop will explore who is at risk of overdose, what causes overdose, what overdose looks like and how to reverse an overdose with Narcan. A limited number of nasal narcan kits will be distributed. The event runs 6-8 p.m. at Providence Community Care Center, 225 State Ave. NE, Olympia.
