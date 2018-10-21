What’s Happening for Oct. 21

Sunday
South Bay Fire Station open house: South Bay Fire is hosting an open house to provide information regarding the levy restoration program. The open house runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the South Bay Station, 3506 Shincke Road NE, Olympia. Information: 360-491-5320 or southbayfire.com.
Monday
Intercity Transit Proposition 1 forum: Learn about Intercity Transit’s transportation service and its plans for the future if Proposition 1 passes.The event is 7 p.m. at the Olympia Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 2315 Division St. NW, Olympia (bus No. 41). Ann Freeman-Manzanares, IT’s general manager, and Larry Watkinson, advocate for mobility options for people with disabilities, will speak and answer questions. Cosponsored by the Olympia Unitarian Universalist Congregation and League of Women Voters of Thurston County. Information: lesliehr@aol.com.
Tuesday
IEP 101 workshop: South Sound Parent to Parent will host an open forum to answer questions about how parents and students can get the most out of Individualized Education Program meetings. The event is at 5:30 p.m. at the South Sound Parent to Parent Office, 2108 Caton Way SW, Olympia. Admission is free, but register early at 360-352-1126, ext. 106 or bit.ly/2CrITSJ.
Wednesday
Book talk on ‘Overripe Economy’ with Alan Nasser: Alan Nasser, professor emeritus in philosophy and political economy at The Evergreen State College, will discuss his book at 7:30 p.m. at the Olympia Timberland Library, 313 Eighth Ave. SE, Olympia. He will discuss how difficult it has become for working people to maintain their standard of living, what accounts for the transition from the most prosperous period in American history to a period of economic insecurity, and whether an economically insecure population is consistent with American democracy. Free and open to the public. Copies of the book will be available for purchase. This event will be after regular hours, no other library services will be available. Information: trl.org.
Thursday
Geology is topic of History Talks at Schmidt House: Corina Forson, chief hazard geologist for the Department of Natural Resources, will present an illustrated program about how the land we live on was formed and what the latest studies reveal about how to prepare for geological events. The talk runs from noon to 1 p.m. at The Schmidt House, 330 Schmidt Place SW, Tumwater. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and close at capacity. Admission is free, but donations welcome. Information: olytumfoundation.org, Don Trosper at history@olytumfoundation.org or 360-786-8117.
Heroes for Housing: Homes First will have a celebration from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Governor’s Mansion on the Capitol Campus. Tickets are $75. RSVP at openingdoors@homesfirst.org or 360-915-8176.
Falling for Romance: The Lacey Timberland Library will host two events for adults featuring romance novelists. The daytime event runs 2-5 p.m. and features Western Washington romance authors Lauren Dane, Piper Drake, Rose Lerner and Olivia Waite, who will talk about why readers love the romance genre and what makes a romance a romance. The evening event from 7-8:30 p.m. features authors E.J. Russell and Damon Suede from LGBTQ imprint Dreamspinner Press. Books will be available for purchase and signing, and refreshments will be served by the Friends of the Lacey Timberland Library. The evening event will be after regular hours — no other library services will be available. Free. The library is at 500 College St. SE. Information: 360-491-3860 or trl.org.
Overdose awareness and Narcan training: Join Interfaith Works Homeless Services for free training, if you know anyone who has access to opioids and want to learn how to reverse the effects of an overdose. The workshop will explore who is at risk of overdose, what causes overdose, what overdose looks like and how to reverse an overdose with Narcan. A limited number of nasal Narcan kits will be distributed. The event runs 6-8 p.m. at Providence Community Care Center, 225 State Ave. NE, Olympia.
Saturday
Harvest Halloween Costume Contest and Trick or Treat at the Market: The Olympia Farmers Market will celebrate the ghoulist season from noon to 3 p.m. Kids 12 and younger and families can show off their best Halloween costumes. A panel of judges will award prizes with hosts Scuff & Al. The entry fee is $5, but no one will be turned away. Proceeds benefit the Olympia Farmers Market Holiday Food Drive. The event also includes a photo booth, market trick or treating, kids’ activities and cooking demonstrations. The market is at 700 Capitol Way S., Olympia.
Faith in Action Tiny Home Workshop: This workshop will address how tiny houses can be an effective way for faith communities to address homelessness. The workshop will be from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Evergreen Christian Community, 1000 Black Lake Blvd SW, Olympia. Faith communities from Washington and Oregon will describe their experience hosting or supporting tiny homes. The city of Olympia will present its plans for supporting tiny homes. Speakers and exhibitors will share information. Faith communities are encouraged to send representatives to take the information back to their congregations. There is a suggested donation of $10 at the door and lunch is provided. Information: 202-361-6658 or faithinactionworkshop@gmail.com.
Harvest Festival at The Evergreen State College: Evergreen will host seasonal festivities from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. to celebrate this fall’s bounty at the college’s Organic Farm. It’s free and all ages are welcome. Enjoy music from bands; farm tours; workshops; local food provided by community food vendors; South Sound artisans; pumpkin carving; the annual oyster shucking competition; and unpasteurized cider pressing. The college is at 2700 Evergreen Parkway NW, Olympia.
Want to get a local event listed in What’s Happening? Submit items 10 days or more in advance, written in the format you see above, to news@theolympian.com. Pictures are appreciated.
Comments