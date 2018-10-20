Salmonella cases linked to Costco cucumbers

Washington health officials investigating recent cases of salmonella are advising people to check their refrigerators.
According to the state’s Department of Health, six people, including a Thurston County resident, were infected with the same strain of salmonella bacteria. The last confirmed case reported illness on Sept. 15.
Five of the six reported eating English cucumbers bought at Costco stores in Washington. The cucumbers were sold in packs of three individually wrapped cucumbers.
If you bought English cucumbers from Costco between Aug. 18 and Sept. 10 and still have them, officials recommend throwing them away.
Salmonella can cause diarrhea, fever, chills, abdominal discomfort, vomiting and serious bloodstream infections.
