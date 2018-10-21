2 displaced after mobile home fire in Rochester

A father and his son are without a home after their mobile home in Rochester was damaged by fire Sunday morning, according to West Thurston Fire.
Fire crews were dispatched to the 17000 block of Jordan Street Southwest about 6:30 a.m. Sunday.
The origins of the fire point to a wood stove flue that was too close to a ceiling beam, said Battalion Chief Gary Stone. Stone is also a fire investigator.
The fire damaged the ceiling and roof of the mobile home. The Red Cross has been notified because the residence is no longer habitable, he said.
