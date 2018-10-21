A man and woman who were found dead in a trailer in the Belfair area on Friday have been identified, according to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office.
Couple found dead in Belfair identified

By Rolf Boone

October 21, 2018 12:36 PM

A man and woman who were found dead in a trailer in the Belfair area on Friday have been identified, according to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office.

Matthew Bush, 35, and Luna Bush, 28, were found around 5 p.m. Friday in a trailer off Old Belfair Highway north of Belfair, Q13 news reports.

Deputies said a knife was found at the scene, according to KOMO news.

The incident appears to be a murder-suicide.

“There is no concern that a suspect is at large,” the Mason County Sheriff’s Office said in a post on Facebook.

