Couple found dead in Belfair identified

A man and woman who were found dead in a trailer in the Belfair area on Friday have been identified, according to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office.
Matthew Bush, 35, and Luna Bush, 28, were found around 5 p.m. Friday in a trailer off Old Belfair Highway north of Belfair, Q13 news reports.
Deputies said a knife was found at the scene, according to KOMO news.
The incident appears to be a murder-suicide.
“There is no concern that a suspect is at large,” the Mason County Sheriff’s Office said in a post on Facebook.
