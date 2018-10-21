You’re invited to say farewell to Lacey Police Chief Dusty Pierpoint on Oct. 29

The community is invited to attend a retirement reception for Lacey Police Chief Dusty Pierpoint on Oct. 29, according to the city of Lacey.
The reception is set for 5:30 p.m. at The Hub Central, 676 Woodland Square Loop SE. If you’re unfamiliar with that location, it is next to Ricardo’s Kitchen and Bar.
Pierpoint spent his entire 33-year law enforcement career with the Lacey Police Department. He started in 1984 as a community service officer and rose through the ranks to become chief in 2005.
“I’ve been doing this now for more than 32 years,” Pierpoint told The Olympian in August. “I love police work, and I had a wonderful time here and in this community, and I’ve seen the community and department grow. I’m going to miss this job immensely.”
Pierpoint was involved in many community policing programs over the years, including Crime Stoppers, the student academy, citizen roundtables, and the school resource officer program.
