Slow down: Dense fog advisory in effect until 11 a.m.

A dense fog advisory is in place for the Olympia area until 11 a.m. Monday, according to the National Weather Service.
That means drivers should slow down, turn on headlights and leave enough distance between vehicles because visibility is a quarter of a mile or less.
After the fog lifts late Monday morning, it is expected to return Monday night and Tuesday morning, the National Weather Service forecast shows.
Rain is expected to return Tuesday night, be mostly cloudy Wednesday, then more rain Wednesday night through Thursday night.
