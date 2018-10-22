Dense fog advisory issued for region Monday morning

Morning commuters along Interstate 5 in Olympia cut their way through the dense fog Monday Oct 22nd as a Dense Fog Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service until 11a.m.
Slow down: Dense fog advisory in effect until 11 a.m.

By Rolf Boone

October 22, 2018 08:35 AM

A dense fog advisory is in place for the Olympia area until 11 a.m. Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

That means drivers should slow down, turn on headlights and leave enough distance between vehicles because visibility is a quarter of a mile or less.

After the fog lifts late Monday morning, it is expected to return Monday night and Tuesday morning, the National Weather Service forecast shows.

Rain is expected to return Tuesday night, be mostly cloudy Wednesday, then more rain Wednesday night through Thursday night.

