Reports of drive-by shooting at west Olympia apartment put medical complex on lockdown

Olympia police say they are investigating what appears to be a drive-by shooting in west Olympia.
There were no immediate reports of injuries, according to police.
Residents at the Courtside Apartments near Capital Mall Drive Southwest said a car pulled up to one of the complex’s buildings Monday morning and someone fired shots into the building from inside the vehicle before driving off.
“The investigation is ongoing with attempts being made to contact potential suspects at another west side apartment complex,” according to a tweet from police.
Capital Medical Center and the west side location of Olympia Orthopaedic Associates were placed on lockdown.
About a mile away, Evergreen Christian Community on Black Lake Boulevard Southwest was also on lockdown Monday morning due to police activity there. It was not immediately clear if that was related to the shooting.
This story will be updated.
