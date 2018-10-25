What’s Happening for Oct. 25

Thursday
Geology is topic of History Talks at Schmidt House: Corina Forson, chief hazard geologist for the Department of Natural Resources, will present an illustrated program about how the land we live on was formed and what the latest studies reveal about how to prepare for geological events. The talk runs from noon to 1 p.m. at The Schmidt House, 330 Schmidt Place SW, Tumwater. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and close at capacity. Admission is free, but donations welcome. Information: olytumfoundation.org, Don Trosper at history@olytumfoundation.org or 360-786-8117.
Heroes for Housing: Homes First will have a celebration from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Governor’s Mansion on the Capitol Campus. Tickets are $75. RSVP at openingdoors@homesfirst.org or 360-915-8176.
Falling for Romance: The Lacey Timberland Library will host two events for adults featuring romance novelists. The daytime event runs 2-5 p.m. and features Western Washington romance authors Lauren Dane, Piper Drake, Rose Lerner and Olivia Waite, who will talk about why readers love the romance genre and what makes a romance a romance. The evening event from 7-8:30 p.m. features authors E.J. Russell and Damon Suede from LGBTQ imprint Dreamspinner Press. Books will be available for purchase and signing, and refreshments will be served by the Friends of the Lacey Timberland Library. The evening event will be after regular hours — no other library services will be available. Free. The library is at 500 College St. SE. Information: 360-491-3860 or trl.org.
Overdose awareness and Narcan training: Join Interfaith Works Homeless Services for free training, if you know anyone who has access to opioids and want to learn how to reverse the effects of an overdose. The workshop will explore who is at risk of overdose, what causes overdose, what overdose looks like and how to reverse an overdose with Narcan. A limited number of nasal Narcan kits will be distributed. The event runs 6-8 p.m. at Providence Community Care Center, 225 State Ave. NE, Olympia.
Friday
Candlelight vigil for MaryAnn McCarty: A candlelight vigil will be held for the woman shot in the South Sound Center parking lot Oct. 12. The vigil will begin at 7 p.m. in the parking lot outside Michael’s craft store at 701 Sleater Kinney Road SE, Lacey. Participants should bring their own candles and lighters.
Chehalis Tribal Loan Fund annual fundraiser: The event runs noon to 3 p.m. at the Lucky Eagle Casino in Oakville. A traditional feast will be served, and the event will include a dessert dash, native storyteller, silent auction, and raise the paddle fundraiser. Information: 360-709-1631 or dpickernell@chehalistribe.org
Saturday
Harvest Halloween Costume Contest and Trick or Treat at the Market: The Olympia Farmers Market will celebrate the ghoulist season from noon to 3 p.m. Kids 12 and younger and families can show off their best Halloween costumes. A panel of judges will award prizes with hosts Scuff & Al. The entry fee is $5, but no one will be turned away. Proceeds benefit the Olympia Farmers Market Holiday Food Drive. The event also includes a photo booth, market trick or treating, kids’ activities and cooking demonstrations. The market is at 700 Capitol Way S., Olympia.
Faith in Action Tiny Home Workshop: This workshop will address how tiny houses can be an effective way for faith communities to address homelessness. The workshop will be from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Evergreen Christian Community, 1000 Black Lake Blvd SW, Olympia. Faith communities from Washington and Oregon will describe their experience hosting or supporting tiny homes. The city of Olympia will present its plans for supporting tiny homes. Speakers and exhibitors will share information. Faith communities are encouraged to send representatives to take the information back to their congregations. There is a suggested donation of $10 at the door and lunch is provided. Information: 202-361-6658 or faithinactionworkshop@gmail.com.
Harvest Festival at The Evergreen State College: Evergreen will host seasonal festivities from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. to celebrate this fall’s bounty at the college’s Organic Farm. It’s free and all ages are welcome. Enjoy live music; farm tours; workshops; local food provided by community food vendors; South Sound artisans; pumpkin carving; the annual oyster shucking competition; and unpasteurized cider pressing. The college is at 2700 Evergreen Parkway NW, Olympia.
VillainCon: Celebrate your favorite fictional villains at VillainCon from 7-9 p.m. at the Lacey Timberland Library, 500 College St. SE. The free program is designed for adults and teens. Wear your costume and enjoy evil snacks, malevolent crafts, a most monstrous DJ, and a treacherous threads fashion show with prizes. This event will be after hours, no other library services will be available. Information: 360-491-3860 or TRL.org.
Carlyon Beach Annual Craft and Bake Sale: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 27, Carlyon Beach Clubhouse, 2719 Island Drive NW, Olympia. Local art and craft items including bird houses, jewelry, purses and bags, handmade soaps, wood craft, handmade lanterns, photography, Christmas décor and ornaments, knitted hats and scarves and more. Proceeds from bake sale benefit the community. Information: dragonfly@jonav.net
Cross Creek Alpaca Rescue Christmas Bazaar: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 27, Big Blue Barn Education Center at the farm, 4225 Old Military Road SE, Tenino. Homemade soaps, jams and pickles, jewelry, wood crafts and Alpaca yarns, socks, hats, scarves, rugs and more. Meet the alpacas and help support out alpaca rescue. Information: jackie@alpacarescue.org
Sunday
Christmas Ornament Glass Fusing Fundraiser: This gathering from 3-6 p.m. in Tumwater includes light refreshments and the opportunity to make as many as three glass ornaments. Admission is $35 per person and proceeds go to Harlan’s Homes 4 Hope Relay For Life Team and the American Cancer Society. To register, contact Leslie at 360-791-9759 or lagoldstein@comcast.net.
Monday
Retirement reception for Lacey Police Chief: The City of Lacey invites the community to a retirement reception for Police Chief Dusty Pierpoint in recognition of his 33 years of service. The reception will take place from 5:30-7 p.m. at The Hub Central, 676 Woodland Square Loop SE, Lacey. The open-house reception will not include a formal program, so stop by any time to wish him well. Information: 360-491-3214.
Tuesday
No More Butts! tobacco cessation class: Free, six-week tobacco cessation education class will kick off at 4 p.m. at Providence St. Peter Chemical Dependency Center, 4800 College St. SE, Lacey. A certified tobacco treatment specialist will provide support and education for those who are considering quitting tobacco and nicotine. The group will meet for an hour at 4 p.m. every Tuesday. For information or to register, call 360-493-5722. Each participant will receive a free “Quit Survival Kit.” You also can register online at www.eventbrite.com by searching for “No More Butts” in Lacey.
Art(ist) Forum: Olympia Artspace Alliance is hosting an art/ist forum from 7-8:30 p.m. at Octapas, 414 Fourth Ave. E, Olympia. The forum agenda includes updates on projects in downtown Olympia including development of Annie’s Artist Studios, the City’s plans for programs, and development of an arts & heritage museum/center. There also will be time for networking and sharing ideas, so bring business cards or other information.
