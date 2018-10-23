Unattended cooking was thought to be the source of a fire that damaged a mobile home on Case Road Southwest Monday morning, a fire official with East Olympia Fire District 6 said Tuesday.
Unattended cooking thought to be source of fire that damaged mobile home

By Rolf Boone

October 23, 2018 10:40 AM

Unattended cooking was thought to be the source of a fire that damaged a mobile home on Case Road Southwest Monday morning, a fire official with East Olympia Fire District 6 said Tuesday.

East Olympia fire crews, plus those with Tumwater and West Thurston fire departments, were dispatched to Tall Firs mobile home park about 10:30 a.m. Monday. Once there, they found that half of the mobile home was on fire, East Olympia Fire Chief Warren Peterson said.

The mobile home had one occupant: A man in his 50s who was treated for smoke inhalation at Providence St. Peter Hospital, he said.

Fire crews were on scene for about three hours, he said.

