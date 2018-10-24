Restaurant inspections for Oct. 24

Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County inspection reports, which are available at each food establishment, at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office and their website at co.thurston.wa.us/health/ehfood. For questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.
Reading inspection scores:
▪ Attention should be given to the type of violation (red versus blue) and whether the restaurant has a history of red violations or repeat violations.
▪ Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately if feasible or according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: not keeping food at the right temperature.
▪ Blue violations relate to the overall cleanliness and condition of operation and must be corrected according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: a worn floor that needs replacing.
The Flaming Eggplant at TESC
2741 McCann Plaza NW
Oct. 9: 5 red; 10 blue
Comments: Two food worker cards missing, one expired. All food workers must obtain a valid food worker card within two weeks of hire. Correction: Obtain within two weeks. Raw eggs stored over ready-to-eat foods in prep cooler, and walk-in. Raw animal proteins must be stored below and away from ready-to-eat foods. Correction: Eggs moved below and away. Sanitizer wiping cloth(s) stored on counter. Wiping cloths must be stored in sanitizer buckets when not in use. Corrected: Cloths moved. NOTE: Ware wash machine not functional or being used at time of inspection. Three-compartment sink being used until it is replaced. NOTE: Monitor calcium buildup in ice machine, increase cleaning frequency of required.
