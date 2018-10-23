Woman, 46, sentenced to a year in jail after stealing nearly $400,000

A 46-year-old Aberdeen woman, accused of stealing nearly $400,000 from Grays Harbor Community Hospital, has been sentenced to a year in jail after she pleaded guilty to first-degree theft.
Davina M. Gilroy, a former employee at the hospital, pleaded guilty on Oct. 8 in Grays Harbor Superior Court, according to an Aberdeen Police Department news release.
Gilroy also will have to pay restitution on an undisclosed amount of money to the hospital’s insurance company. She will be allowed to do work release so that she can repay the money.
Aberdeen police began investigating in July 2017 after a report about employee theft. Police later determined that she had stolen the money by writing fraudulent checks and making direct deposits into her personal bank account.
