Deaths for Oct. 25

Campbell, Kevin Derek, 57, Lacey, died Monday, Oct. 22, 2018, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Coburn, Susan M., 65, Tacoma, died Friday, Oct. 19, 2018, at St. Joseph Medical Center, Tacoma. Mills and Mills Funeral Home, Tumwater, 360-357-7743.
Duniho, Donna J., 81, Shelton, died Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, at Fir Lane Health and Rehabilitation, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Kilwien, Richard Allen, 52, Cosmopolis, died Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018, at Grays Harbor Community Hospital, Aberdeen. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Madden, Loretta Lucille, 99, Olympia, died Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Miller, Irma Marie, 80, Shelton, died Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Forest Funeral Home, Shelton, 360-427-8044.
Smith, Sheila Hoyt, 71, Olympia, died Monday, Oct. 22, 2018, at Providence Mother Joseph Care Center, Olympia. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
